PM Modi Slams TMC As 'Dangerous Model' From Congress, Left Failings

PM Modi Slams TMC as a 'Dangerous Model'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a rally in Secunderabad, characterising the party as a "dangerous model" born from the combined failings of the Congress and the Left. Addressing a massive gathering in Telangana, the Prime Minister framed the TMC not just as a regional rival, but as a political entity that has synthesised the worst traits of India's older political orders.

PM Modi outlined a lineage of what he termed political "vices," beginning with the Congress party and culminating in the current administration in West Bengal. The Prime Minister alleged that the Congress party laid the groundwork for modern political decay by fostering corruption, promoting dynastic politics, and "actively working to stifle constitutional institutions."

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said, "In this country, the Congress party fostered corruption and dynastic politics, while actively working to stifle constitutional institutions." He argued that upon its formation, the TMC did not break from its Congress roots but rather "imbibed" all its negative traits and claimed that the TMC integrated the "negative habits" of the Left, likely referring to political violence and grassroots intimidation, following the end of the 34-year Marxist rule in Bengal.

"When the TMC was formed, it imbibed all these vices from the Congress. Furthermore, the TMC adopted all the negative habits of the Left. Subsequently, it developed what has become the most reviled and dangerous model in Indian politics," he said.

Referring to governance in West Bengal, the Prime Minister alleged that the ruling party had created an "authoritarian model" that, according to him, "shackled Bengal in chains." The remarks come amid intensified political exchanges between the BJP and opposition parties, particularly in West Bengal, where electoral competition has remained highly charged in recent years.

The Prime Minister saved his sharpest criticism for what he described as the TMC's unique political architecture, calling it the most "reviled and dangerous model" in the country. He said, "...In Bengal, it was not merely a matter of the victory or defeat of political parties. Rather, the people there had defeated a brand of politics that, in a sense, had kept the people of Bengal shackled in the chains of slavery."

PM Modi said he could sense the enthusiasm generated by the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in West Bengal, reflecting in Telangana as well, during his roadshow in Secunderabad. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister Modi said, "I can see the excitement of BJP's historic win in West Bengal here in Telangana too... Everyone in Telangana, too, is saying the same thing, Abki Baar Telangana Mein Bhi."

Modi's 'Gujarat Model' Pitch to Telangana CM

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong political pitch to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, saying he was willing to provide Telangana with the same level of central support Gujarat received during his tenure and added that doing so might halve the state's current economic gains. This light-hearted remark was delivered during an event in Hyderabad today, where the PM inaugurated development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore.

"I would like to tell Revanth Reddy that whatever the Government of India has given to Gujarat in 10 years of rule, I am ready to give to you, but based on my knowledge that as soon as I do that, what you are currently receiving will be halved. You won't be able to reach where you want to go. So it is better that you ally with me only," PM Modi said.

Reddy had previously requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for Telangana's development by referencing the "Gujarat Model" developed during his tenure as Chief Minister (2001-2014). "When Manmohan Singh was the PM, Narendra Modi was the CM of Gujarat; he developed the Gujarat model in 10 years for the nation. Today, the people of Telangana also have the same hope. When he is the PM, the people of Telangana have the same hope with me that in the coming 10 years, there will be a Telangana model to reach the 1 trillion economy by 2034," Reddy said.

In Telangana, there are less than 3 per cent of the population in the whole nation... We think of contributing 10 per cent of the nation's GDP when the PM's dream vision of a 30 trillion dollar economy is achieved..." the Telangana CM said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)