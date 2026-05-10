UAE Condemns Terrorist Drone Attacks On Kuwait, Cites Grave Provocation

The United Arab Emirates has issued a strong condemnation following the drone incursions targeted at Kuwait earlier this morning. In an official communique, the UAE's Foreign Ministry characterised the incidents as a grave provocation, stating, "These terrorist attacks constitute a violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability." الإمارات تُدين بشدة الاعتداءات الإرهابية على دولة الكويت بطائرات مسيرة twitter/7mndzhL2yd - MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) May 10, 2026

The diplomatic reaction follows an earlier announcement from the Kuwaiti Defence Ministry, which confirmed that a "number of hostile drones" had been identified infiltrating the nation's airspace at dawn. Expanding on the dawn incursion, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence noted the aircraft were "dealt with in accordance with established procedures," marking the first such breach since the ceasefire between the US and Iran commenced on April 8.

Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, confirmed the detection via the social media platform X, affirming that "the armed forces affirm their full readiness to maintain the security of the homeland."

Escalation in Maritime Hostilities

The violation of Kuwaiti airspace coincides with a sharp escalation of maritime hostilities. The British military reported on Sunday that a vessel was set ablaze off the Qatari coast following a strike by an "unknown projectile". According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre, the assault ignited a "small fire" aboard the bulk carrier. While the blaze was subsequently "extinguished", the UKMTO specified the strike occurred approximately 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha.

Though no "casualties" were reported amongst the crew, the region has witnessed a surge in friction over the last week. This follows a Friday incident where US forces targeted two Iranian oil tankers, with Washington claiming the vessels were attempting to circumvent a blockade of Iranian ports. In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy warned that any interference with its commercial shipping would trigger a "heavy assault" directed at enemy vessels and US regional installations.

Geopolitical Climate and Hormuz Blockade

The geopolitical climate remains volatile as US President Donald Trump has reiterated threats to return to "full-scale bombing" should Tehran refuse to negotiate an agreement to dismantle its nuclear programme. Since the onset of the conflict initiated by the US and Israel on February 28, Iran has largely obstructed the Strait of Hormuz. This blockade of the vital shipping lane has led to a significant "spike in fuel prices" and prolonged instability across "world markets".

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)