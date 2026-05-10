CM Suvendu Adhikari To Get Both State And Central Force Security For Now

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 10 (IANS) In view of the recent murder of his personal assistant, the administration does not want to take any chances with the security of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, officials at the state secretariat Nabanna said on Sunday.

According to officials, personnel from both state police and central forces will be deployed for the Chief Minister's security for the time being.

Suvendu Adhikari started receiving security cover from central forces after leaving the Trinamool Congress and joining the BJP in December 2020.

Even after becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly in 2021, the central security arrangement continued. Although the state government had earlier wanted to deploy state police personnel for his security, he had reportedly not agreed to the proposal at the time.

Officials said on Sunday that Suvendu Adhikari's security would now be further strengthened following the murder of his personal assistant Chandranath Rath on May 6.

It may be recalled that when Adhikari was the Leader of the Opposition, the Union Home Ministry had provided him with Z-category security cover. Central forces continued to handle his security until he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state on Saturday.

After he took oath as Chief Minister, the state police formally took over responsibility for his security. However, officials in Nabanna said the state administration was not willing to take any risk regarding the Chief Minister's safety.

According to officials, the Union Home Ministry has decided to continue the existing central security arrangement, while the state government will also deploy police personnel for additional protection.

Despite receiving Z-category security, the Chief Minister is not in favour of excessive security arrangements around him.

Officials said his security is being managed in a way that ensures there is no disruption to his official programmes or public movement.

A senior official in Nabanna said:“Security will definitely be provided to the Chief Minister. However, the police administration is also ensuring that he is not inconvenienced unnecessarily because of the arrangements.”