UP Cabinet Expansion: Akhilesh Yadav Takes 'Courier-Messenger' Swipe At CM Adityanath

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a jibe at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that he has "no role" in the state's Cabinet expansion as under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the meaning of Chief Minister has been reduced to "Courier-Messenger".

Yadav's reaction came after CM Adityanath inducted six new Ministers in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet and promoted two Ministers of State in an apparent bid to strike a balance between caste, regional and organisational equations.

In a post on social media platform X, the SP President said: "Anyway, they have no role in the Cabinet expansion. A chit will come from over there, and here it will just be read out. In BJP rule, the meaning of CM has anyway been reduced to just this: Courier-Messenger."

He remarked that the Cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh is being done to "pass the time".

He also took a jibe at CM Adityanath by saying that the public is asking: "Will you watch the film sitting in the front row or the back row?"

Yadav said: "The public's request is that you watch the film carefully... it might just lead to some awakening by understanding the principle of 'Karmaphal-Kansaphal', and perhaps even some positive change."

"We believe that fundamentally, it's not the person but their 'greed-avarice' that is the real villain, which gradually turns into their misconduct. Evil keeps making a person even worse," he added.

However, the SP Chief asserted that when a person abandons 'self-interest' and sets out on the path of 'paramartha' (service to others), positive transformation can occur.

"It can prove meaningful for humanity. A few virtues within can triumph over a hundred vices; that is the profound inner message of the epics," he said.

Yadav mentioned that there is no fixed place ordained for atonement for one's mistakes and ill will.

"For that, inner light is needed, which can exist even in a 'dark closed enclosure' amid hundreds of people," he added.