PM Modi Congratulates Tamil Nadu's New CM Vijay Over Phone

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister over the telephone and extended warm greetings for his new and smooth tenure.

According to the sources privy to the telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister dialled newly elected Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay this evening, amidst the whirlwind tour of three states and greeted him on the beginning of his new innings as the Chief Minister.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning at a grand ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The swearing-in of Vijay as Tamil Nadu's 13th Chief Minister marked a major political shift in the State, ending nearly six decades of alternating rule by the DMK and AIADMK.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay in a colourful ceremony held in Chennai. Nine ministers were also sworn in alongside him as part of the new council of ministers.

The 51-year-old 'Thalaiva' Vijay took the political plunge just a year ago and shattered all records by securing a landslide victory in the high-stakes Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, setting the stage for his tryst with power for the first time.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to his social media handle on X to congratulate the Tamil Nadu CM on his swearing-in.

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for Vijay's new tenure and reaffirmed the commitment of the Central Government to work together with the state government for the welfare and development of the people of the state.

“Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.