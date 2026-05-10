Kerala Court Sentences Man To Two Years In Jail For Stealing Solar Batteries

MENAFN - IANS) Pathanamthitta (Kerala), May 10 (IANS) A court in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district has sentenced a man to two years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for stealing batteries from a solar lighting system installed in a colony under a panchayat project.

The convicted accused has been identified as George Mathew (36), also known as Ashish, a resident of Koothattukulam in Kavum Mukkam under the Vechoochira area.

The verdict was delivered by Ranni Judicial First Class Magistrate Arun Kumar R.C., who found the accused guilty in the case registered by the Vechoochira Police.

According to officials, the theft took place on the night of July 21, 2024, in the Kumbhithodu Scheduled Caste colony under the limits of the Vechoochira police station. The accused allegedly stole batteries from a solar light installed on a post as part of the block panchayat's solar lighting project on a panchayat road in the locality.

Police said the stolen batteries were valued at around Rs 10,000.

The case came to light after local ward member Satheesh lodged a complaint with the police regarding the missing batteries. Acting on the complaint, Vechuchira Police Sub-Inspector Sai Senan registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched a preliminary investigation into the matter.

The probe was later taken over by Police Inspector M.R. Suresh, who conducted a detailed investigation, gathered evidence, and arrested the accused. After completing the investigation, the police submitted the charge sheet before the court.

During the trial proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutors B. Anilkumar and Soumya Raghu represented the prosecution and argued the case before the court.

After examining the evidence and hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to two years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.