PM Modi's Gujarat Visit: Security Beefed Up In Jamnagar For Arrival

Jamnagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravi Mohan Saini on Sunday confirmed that extensive security and logistical arrangements have been finalised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive late tonight as part of a two-day tour of Gujarat that includes stops in Somnath and Vadodara. Speaking to ANI, Jamnagar SP, Ravi Mohan Saini said, "PM Narendra Modi has a visit program today in Jamnagar. We have made arrangements by ensuring road management and police deployment for the visit..."

PM's Two-Day Itinerary

Meanwhile, PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat on May 10 and 11, during which he will attend the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav and inaugurate Sardar Dham in Vadodara, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said. Sanghavi told ANI, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Jamnagar on the night of the 10th. The people of Jamnagar are gathering to welcome the respected Prime Minister, who has led the BJP to a resounding victory in various states across the country."

He further expressed the excitement people have about their scheduled visit. "Everyone is filled with enthusiasm and excitement. He will arrive in Somnath on the morning of the 11th for the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav." A road show has been planned for the PM in Somnath, followed by darshan and puja of Lord Shiva.

The Prime Minister will be present at the inauguration of the Sardar Dham in Vadodara that evening. Following the inauguration ceremony, the people of Vadodara are preparing to welcome the Prime Minister. They have also organised a mega road show. All of Gujarat is eager to welcome the Prime Minister," said Deputy CM.

PM Reflects on Somnath Temple's Significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared an op-ed ahead of his proposed visit to the Somnath Temple on May 11, reflecting on the temple's civilisational significance and paying tribute to those who protected and restored it over centuries. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Wrote an OpEd about my forthcoming visit to Somnath on 11th May and why this day will always be important with respect to Somnath and the greatness of our civilisation. Also paid homage to every person who endured all sorts of challenges yet always protected Somnath and restored its glory."

In the op-ed, the Prime Minister said the upcoming visit would mark 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Somnath Temple by India's first President, Rajendra Prasad. Modi recalled attending the Somnath Swabhiman Parv earlier this year, marking 1,000 years since the first attack on the temple, and described Somnath's journey as one "from ruin to renewal" or "from Vidhvans to Srijan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)