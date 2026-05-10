403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Lauds Trump's Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Deal, Prisoner Swap
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Saturday threw its support behind US President Donald Trump's announcement of a three-day ceasefire spanning May 9–11, alongside a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres voiced his endorsement of the breakthrough, stating: "I welcome the announcement of a ceasefire and the planned large-scale exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia."
In a post published on X — the US-based social media platform — Guterres also credited Washington's role in brokering the agreement: "I commend the efforts of the USA in facilitating this agreement and fully support its implementation."
The UN chief used the moment to press for a broader resolution to the conflict, adding: "I reiterate my call for an immediate, full, unconditional and lasting ceasefire, as a first step toward a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace, in line with the UN Charter and international law."
The development follows Trump's announcement Friday via his Truth Social platform, where he confirmed that both Kyiv and Moscow had agreed to the 72-hour truce and a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.
Trump expressed cautious optimism about the wider peace process, writing: "Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day."
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres voiced his endorsement of the breakthrough, stating: "I welcome the announcement of a ceasefire and the planned large-scale exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia."
In a post published on X — the US-based social media platform — Guterres also credited Washington's role in brokering the agreement: "I commend the efforts of the USA in facilitating this agreement and fully support its implementation."
The UN chief used the moment to press for a broader resolution to the conflict, adding: "I reiterate my call for an immediate, full, unconditional and lasting ceasefire, as a first step toward a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace, in line with the UN Charter and international law."
The development follows Trump's announcement Friday via his Truth Social platform, where he confirmed that both Kyiv and Moscow had agreed to the 72-hour truce and a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.
Trump expressed cautious optimism about the wider peace process, writing: "Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment