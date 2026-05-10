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Report Claims Secret Israeli Base Operated in Iraq for Iran Strikes
(MENAFN) Israel allegedly established a covert military installation in Iraq’s desert region to support operations aimed at Iran, including providing logistical backing for air missions and search-and-rescue capabilities, according to reports citing unnamed US officials.
The facility was reportedly created shortly before a joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that began in late February. According to the report, the United States was aware of the site’s existence. It is said to have hosted Israeli special forces and functioned as a coordination and supply point for the Israeli Air Force.
The base reportedly came close to exposure in early March after a local shepherd observed unusual military activity, including helicopter movements, and informed authorities. Iraqi forces then attempted to investigate the area but were reportedly met with fire, resulting in the death of one Iraqi soldier and injuries to two others.
Following the incident, Iraqi officials initially suspected US involvement after discovering indications that foreign military personnel had been operating in the area. A senior Iraqi military official, Lt. Gen. Qais Al-Muhammadawi, said in remarks to state media that the situation involved “a certain force on the ground before the strike, supported from the air, operating beyond the capabilities of our units,” adding that the operation was conducted “without coordination or approval.”
The reported revelations have raised questions in Baghdad about unauthorized military activity on Iraqi territory and the extent of foreign coordination in regional operations.
The facility was reportedly created shortly before a joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that began in late February. According to the report, the United States was aware of the site’s existence. It is said to have hosted Israeli special forces and functioned as a coordination and supply point for the Israeli Air Force.
The base reportedly came close to exposure in early March after a local shepherd observed unusual military activity, including helicopter movements, and informed authorities. Iraqi forces then attempted to investigate the area but were reportedly met with fire, resulting in the death of one Iraqi soldier and injuries to two others.
Following the incident, Iraqi officials initially suspected US involvement after discovering indications that foreign military personnel had been operating in the area. A senior Iraqi military official, Lt. Gen. Qais Al-Muhammadawi, said in remarks to state media that the situation involved “a certain force on the ground before the strike, supported from the air, operating beyond the capabilities of our units,” adding that the operation was conducted “without coordination or approval.”
The reported revelations have raised questions in Baghdad about unauthorized military activity on Iraqi territory and the extent of foreign coordination in regional operations.
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