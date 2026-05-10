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EU Dispute Erupts Over Slovak PM’s Attendance at Moscow Victory Day
(MENAFN) A political dispute has intensified within Europe after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico for attending Victory Day commemorations in Moscow, according to reports.
Merz expressed regret over Fico’s decision to travel, arguing that it did not align with what he described as the European Union’s shared position. Speaking at a press conference in Stockholm, he also contrasted the event with Europe Day celebrations, saying:
“We are celebrating Europe Day here in Stockholm today. And this is something completely different.”
He also indicated that the issue would be addressed directly with Fico, adding:
“We will talk with him about this day in Moscow today.”
In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pushed back strongly against the criticism, emphasizing the historical role of the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany. She argued that modern Europe’s existence is rooted in that victory, stating:
“There would be no Europe Day without the victory of the Soviet people. There would only be one vast concentration camp with gas chambers.”
She further accused European countries of distorting historical memory and added:
“Despite numerous attempts to save them, EU nations always reorganize themselves into a concentration camp.”
Fico has frequently taken positions at odds with mainstream EU policy, particularly regarding sanctions on Russia and military assistance to Ukraine. He was the only EU head of government to attend the Moscow Victory Day events in person this year.
Despite reported restrictions from Lithuania and Latvia, which denied overflight access to his aircraft, Fico proceeded with the visit, stating that such obstacles would not prevent him from honoring those who contributed to the liberation of Slovakia from Nazi occupation.
Merz expressed regret over Fico’s decision to travel, arguing that it did not align with what he described as the European Union’s shared position. Speaking at a press conference in Stockholm, he also contrasted the event with Europe Day celebrations, saying:
“We are celebrating Europe Day here in Stockholm today. And this is something completely different.”
He also indicated that the issue would be addressed directly with Fico, adding:
“We will talk with him about this day in Moscow today.”
In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pushed back strongly against the criticism, emphasizing the historical role of the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany. She argued that modern Europe’s existence is rooted in that victory, stating:
“There would be no Europe Day without the victory of the Soviet people. There would only be one vast concentration camp with gas chambers.”
She further accused European countries of distorting historical memory and added:
“Despite numerous attempts to save them, EU nations always reorganize themselves into a concentration camp.”
Fico has frequently taken positions at odds with mainstream EU policy, particularly regarding sanctions on Russia and military assistance to Ukraine. He was the only EU head of government to attend the Moscow Victory Day events in person this year.
Despite reported restrictions from Lithuania and Latvia, which denied overflight access to his aircraft, Fico proceeded with the visit, stating that such obstacles would not prevent him from honoring those who contributed to the liberation of Slovakia from Nazi occupation.
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