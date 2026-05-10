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EU Aviation Agency Issues Guidance as Fuel Supply Risks Mount
(MENAFN) Europe’s aviation regulator has released new guidance allowing for the possible use of alternative jet fuel types as the European Union prepares for potential supply disruptions linked to instability in the Middle East, according to reports.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said that tensions in the Middle East and the wider Persian Gulf region have already begun affecting supplies of Jet A-1 fuel, which is the standard aviation fuel used across Europe.
To mitigate the risk of shortages, regulators and industry stakeholders are considering broader use of Jet A fuel, which is more commonly used in North America and is also utilized on flights bound for Europe.
EASA stated that it has issued updated operational guidance to assist airlines, airports, and fuel suppliers in safely managing the possible introduction of Jet A fuel into European aviation systems. While the agency noted that Jet A and Jet A-1 are broadly similar, it explained that they differ in certain technical properties, including freezing point and electrical conductivity, which require additional safety precautions.
The regulator warned that integrating Jet A fuel into systems primarily designed for Jet A-1 could introduce operational and safety challenges if not carefully coordinated across the aviation supply chain, including manufacturers and airport operators.
The European Commission also issued complementary guidance aimed at helping the transport sector prepare for potential fuel supply constraints. Officials emphasized that no EU-wide shortages have been reported so far, but stressed that contingency planning is necessary to ensure continued flight safety and operational stability in case disruptions intensify.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said that tensions in the Middle East and the wider Persian Gulf region have already begun affecting supplies of Jet A-1 fuel, which is the standard aviation fuel used across Europe.
To mitigate the risk of shortages, regulators and industry stakeholders are considering broader use of Jet A fuel, which is more commonly used in North America and is also utilized on flights bound for Europe.
EASA stated that it has issued updated operational guidance to assist airlines, airports, and fuel suppliers in safely managing the possible introduction of Jet A fuel into European aviation systems. While the agency noted that Jet A and Jet A-1 are broadly similar, it explained that they differ in certain technical properties, including freezing point and electrical conductivity, which require additional safety precautions.
The regulator warned that integrating Jet A fuel into systems primarily designed for Jet A-1 could introduce operational and safety challenges if not carefully coordinated across the aviation supply chain, including manufacturers and airport operators.
The European Commission also issued complementary guidance aimed at helping the transport sector prepare for potential fuel supply constraints. Officials emphasized that no EU-wide shortages have been reported so far, but stressed that contingency planning is necessary to ensure continued flight safety and operational stability in case disruptions intensify.
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