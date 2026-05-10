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Roketsan Aims for $1B in Exports as It Advances AI-Driven Arm Systems
(MENAFN) Turkish defense manufacturer Roketsan is projecting exports to approach $1 billion, driven by expanded production capacity and increasing investment in artificial intelligence-based military technologies, according to the company’s chief executive, as reported.
CEO Murat İkinci said the company is actively integrating artificial intelligence into its weapons systems, enabling missiles to independently analyze battlefield conditions and engage targets even in heavily contested environments. He noted that this shift toward autonomy is not limited to munitions but is also being extended to future command-and-control systems and manufacturing processes.
The comments were made during the SAHA 2026 defense and aerospace exhibition held in Istanbul, where industry agreements worth approximately $8 billion were reportedly signed. The event featured Anadolu as its global communications partner.
İkinci also outlined ongoing investments in advanced technologies such as GPS-independent navigation, quantum sensing systems, and hypersonic delivery platforms, including the Tayfun Blok-4 ballistic missile program.
At the exhibition, Roketsan introduced a new Mini Cruise Missile, described as a compact addition to its existing missile family. The system is designed for cost efficiency, incorporating lightweight materials such as plastic and sheet metal, and can be deployed from unmanned aerial vehicles with a reported range of up to 250 kilometers.
The company also showcased the Nester system, a modified version of its MAM-L platform, which uses kinetic impact rather than explosive warheads for target neutralization.
Overall, Roketsan emphasized a strategic shift toward smarter, more autonomous defense technologies as part of its broader export expansion goals.
CEO Murat İkinci said the company is actively integrating artificial intelligence into its weapons systems, enabling missiles to independently analyze battlefield conditions and engage targets even in heavily contested environments. He noted that this shift toward autonomy is not limited to munitions but is also being extended to future command-and-control systems and manufacturing processes.
The comments were made during the SAHA 2026 defense and aerospace exhibition held in Istanbul, where industry agreements worth approximately $8 billion were reportedly signed. The event featured Anadolu as its global communications partner.
İkinci also outlined ongoing investments in advanced technologies such as GPS-independent navigation, quantum sensing systems, and hypersonic delivery platforms, including the Tayfun Blok-4 ballistic missile program.
At the exhibition, Roketsan introduced a new Mini Cruise Missile, described as a compact addition to its existing missile family. The system is designed for cost efficiency, incorporating lightweight materials such as plastic and sheet metal, and can be deployed from unmanned aerial vehicles with a reported range of up to 250 kilometers.
The company also showcased the Nester system, a modified version of its MAM-L platform, which uses kinetic impact rather than explosive warheads for target neutralization.
Overall, Roketsan emphasized a strategic shift toward smarter, more autonomous defense technologies as part of its broader export expansion goals.
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