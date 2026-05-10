Jordan Anchors $1 Billion Green Ammonia Hub In Landmark Utility-Scale Deal

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) - Jordan has officially launched its bid to become a regional green energy exporter, signing a $1 billion investment agreement to develop the Kingdom's first utility-scale green ammonia production facility. The deal, inked with a consortium of Polish and Emirati developers supported by Dutch technical experts, marks the nation's formal entry into the global hydrogen economy and represents a strategic pivot toward low-carbon industrialization.

The project is designed as an off-grid, vertically integrated facility located near the strategic port of Aqaba. Engineered to operate independently of the national electrical grid, the plant will be powered by a dedicated 550-megawatt solar array coupled with advanced battery energy storage systems. By utilizing electrolysis to derive hydrogen from water – bypassing traditional natural gas-heavy methods – the facility is optimized to produce 100,000 tons of green ammonia annually for export to high-demand markets in Europe and Asia.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan presided over the signing ceremony on Sunday, signaling the high-level political backing for the Kingdom's decarbonization roadmap. Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh characterized the venture as a "qualitative leap" for the domestic energy sector, noting that the project will mitigate approximately 200,000 tons of carbon emissions per year. The influx of foreign direct investment is seen as a validation of Jordan's modernized legislative framework, which has been tailored to attract specialty "green" capital in an increasingly competitive regional landscape.

Financial close for the $1 billion Capex project is anticipated by September 2027, with the commencement of commercial operations scheduled for November 2030. Beyond the primary output of sustainable fuel, the venture is expected to function as a technical incubator, facilitating the transfer of high-end energy technology and creating specialized employment opportunities throughout its development lifecycle.

//Petra// AA