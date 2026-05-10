403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Pushes for EU Reforms to Limit Member State Veto Power
(MENAFN) Germany and several other European Union member states are supporting reforms aimed at reducing the ability of individual countries to block EU foreign policy decisions, according to remarks by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul cited by reports.
Speaking at an event in Berlin, Wadephul presented a reform proposal focused on reshaping EU decision-making structures. The plan reportedly aligns closely with ideas previously promoted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
One of the central proposals involves replacing the current unanimity requirement on foreign policy matters with a qualified majority voting system. Supporters argue that the existing veto structure can slow or prevent collective action within the bloc.
Wadephul pointed to past disagreements involving Hungary, including disputes over EU support measures connected to Ukraine, as examples of how consensus-based rules can create institutional deadlock.
He suggested that member states unwilling to back certain EU policies should be allowed to temporarily abstain without preventing other countries from moving ahead with joint initiatives. According to his remarks, Germany and around 12 EU countries favor moving toward majority-based foreign policy decisions.
The proposals also include broader institutional reforms linked to future EU expansion. Wadephul questioned whether every member state should automatically retain its own European commissioner in a significantly enlarged union, arguing that such a structure may become impractical if membership grows substantially.
He additionally supported a gradual integration approach for candidate countries that have waited years for membership, suggesting they should be offered partial participation in EU structures before full accession.
The debate reflects ongoing tensions within the European Union between advocates of deeper centralization and countries emphasizing national sovereignty and unanimous decision-making rights.
Speaking at an event in Berlin, Wadephul presented a reform proposal focused on reshaping EU decision-making structures. The plan reportedly aligns closely with ideas previously promoted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
One of the central proposals involves replacing the current unanimity requirement on foreign policy matters with a qualified majority voting system. Supporters argue that the existing veto structure can slow or prevent collective action within the bloc.
Wadephul pointed to past disagreements involving Hungary, including disputes over EU support measures connected to Ukraine, as examples of how consensus-based rules can create institutional deadlock.
He suggested that member states unwilling to back certain EU policies should be allowed to temporarily abstain without preventing other countries from moving ahead with joint initiatives. According to his remarks, Germany and around 12 EU countries favor moving toward majority-based foreign policy decisions.
The proposals also include broader institutional reforms linked to future EU expansion. Wadephul questioned whether every member state should automatically retain its own European commissioner in a significantly enlarged union, arguing that such a structure may become impractical if membership grows substantially.
He additionally supported a gradual integration approach for candidate countries that have waited years for membership, suggesting they should be offered partial participation in EU structures before full accession.
The debate reflects ongoing tensions within the European Union between advocates of deeper centralization and countries emphasizing national sovereignty and unanimous decision-making rights.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment