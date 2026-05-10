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EU Faces Backlash Over Meme-Based Messaging Campaign
(MENAFN) The European Commission has drawn criticism online after using a popular internet meme in a social media campaign aimed at countering what it described as misinformation and conspiracy narratives, according to reports.
The post, shared on Thursday, adapted the widely recognized “Peter Parker glasses” meme originating from the early *Spider-Man* films. The meme format typically contrasts two different perceptions of reality depending on whether the character is wearing glasses.
In the Commission’s version, Paris was shown as peaceful and attractive under normal circumstances, while an altered and more chaotic image appeared when viewed through what the post implied was a conspiratorial lens.
Accompanying the image, the Commission wrote that “The battle of narratives is going strong” and urged people to “Protect what matters – our democracy.” Another message suggested that competing forces were attempting to shape public narratives for influence and control.
Officials noted that the content had been inspired by material previously circulated by France’s Foreign Ministry. Reports indicated that the original French version more directly referenced political symbolism, including imagery associated with supporters of Donald Trump and Russia.
Reaction on social media was largely critical, with many users mocking the campaign’s tone and messaging strategy. Some accused EU institutions of relying on heavy-handed propaganda tactics, while others argued the post failed to address broader public concerns within Europe.
One widely shared response claimed that EU officials misunderstood both the meme format and the frustrations of ordinary citizens, reflecting broader skepticism online toward institutional communication campaigns.
The post, shared on Thursday, adapted the widely recognized “Peter Parker glasses” meme originating from the early *Spider-Man* films. The meme format typically contrasts two different perceptions of reality depending on whether the character is wearing glasses.
In the Commission’s version, Paris was shown as peaceful and attractive under normal circumstances, while an altered and more chaotic image appeared when viewed through what the post implied was a conspiratorial lens.
Accompanying the image, the Commission wrote that “The battle of narratives is going strong” and urged people to “Protect what matters – our democracy.” Another message suggested that competing forces were attempting to shape public narratives for influence and control.
Officials noted that the content had been inspired by material previously circulated by France’s Foreign Ministry. Reports indicated that the original French version more directly referenced political symbolism, including imagery associated with supporters of Donald Trump and Russia.
Reaction on social media was largely critical, with many users mocking the campaign’s tone and messaging strategy. Some accused EU institutions of relying on heavy-handed propaganda tactics, while others argued the post failed to address broader public concerns within Europe.
One widely shared response claimed that EU officials misunderstood both the meme format and the frustrations of ordinary citizens, reflecting broader skepticism online toward institutional communication campaigns.
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