Tonje Mari Molyneux

Research Scientist and Preventive Pedagogy Specialist, University of British Columbia

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Tonje Molyneux is a Research Scientist and Preventive Pedagogy Specialist at Wellstream: The Canadian Centre for Innovation in Child and Youth Mental Health and Substance Use at the University of British Columbia. She holds a PhD in Human Development, Learning, and Culture from UBC and two master's degrees, and brings more than two decades of experience in education - first as a classroom teacher, then as a program developer at Committee for Children, where she spent over a decade co-developing the Second Step social and emotional learning (SEL) programs and building implementation models for school districts across North America. Her research bridges SEL, school belonging, and risk prevention, with a focus on systems-level implementation and knowledge mobilization across Canadian K–12 education. She is a CASEL Weissberg Scholar, a SSHRC Canada Postdoctoral Research Award recipient, and a published author and speaker in the fields of SEL and youth mental health.

–present Research Scientist and Preventive Pedagogy Specialist, University of British Columbia

2025 The University of British Columbia, PhD Educational and Applied Developmental Psychology

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