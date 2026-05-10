'State Treasury Not Empty': Stalin Rebuts Vijay's Criticism Of Tamil Nadu Finances

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 10 (IANS) A political war of words erupted in Tamil Nadu on Sunday after DMK President and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin strongly countered Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's remarks on the state's financial condition, asserting that the treasury was stable and accusing the new government of attempting to create a misleading narrative.

Hours after Vijay assumed office and announced that his government would release a White Paper on the state's finances, Stalin issued a detailed response on X, dismissing claims that the previous DMK regime had left behind an "empty treasury" and a crippling debt burden.

While congratulating the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief on becoming Chief Minister and welcoming the immediate announcements made by the new government, Stalin said the state's financial position had already been transparently explained in the Budget presented earlier this year.

"Do not begin your tenure by claiming there is no money in the government treasury. Funds are available. What matters is the capability and determination to govern effectively," he said.

The former Chief Minister also questioned Vijay over his election promises, pointing out that the TVK leader had made multiple welfare commitments despite being aware of the state's fiscal status.

"We had clearly presented Tamil Nadu's financial position in the February Budget. Didn't you know this before making promises to the people? Do not attempt to mislead voters or divert attention," Stalin remarked.

The DMK leader further defended his government's financial management, stating that the previous administration had continued welfare measures and development programmes despite major challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, repeated floods and what he termed the“biased approach” of the BJP-led Union government toward Tamil Nadu.

Taking an indirect swipe at Vijay's campaign promise of making only“practically feasible assurances”, Stalin said the new Chief Minister would soon understand the complexities involved in governance and implementing promises.

"You have now entered administration and governance. You will soon realise the difficulties and responsibilities involved in fulfilling promises made to the people. The people of Tamil Nadu and I will be watching," he said.

Shortly after taking oath at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, Vijay had alleged that the previous government had left behind a debt burden of nearly Rs 10 lakh crore and an "empty treasury", adding that his government would soon present a White Paper on the state's fiscal health.

"I am not a divine messenger. I am one among you," Vijay had said in his maiden address as Chief Minister while seeking time to stabilise the administration and improve the financial condition of the state.