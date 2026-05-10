403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bahrain Detains Dozens in Security Crackdown Over Iran-Linked Network
(MENAFN) Bahraini authorities have announced the arrest of 41 individuals accused of belonging to a group allegedly connected to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to reports.
The Interior Ministry stated that the detentions followed extensive security investigations and intelligence work led by public prosecution authorities. These inquiries reportedly focused on suspicions of espionage activities and attempts at foreign interference inside the country.
Officials said legal proceedings against those arrested are still underway, and that security forces continue to conduct searches and investigations targeting anyone suspected of involvement with the group or of violating national laws.
Authorities in Bahrain have previously carried out similar arrests involving individuals they claimed had links to the IRGC, especially amid heightened regional tensions that escalated following military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran in late February.
According to reports, Iran responded to those developments with retaliatory attacks targeting Israel as well as U.S.-aligned partners in the Gulf region, alongside actions affecting maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later introduced in early April through mediation efforts involving Pakistan, though negotiations held in Islamabad did not lead to a permanent settlement. The truce was subsequently extended without a fixed deadline, following intervention attributed to former U.S. President Donald Trump, opening the door for continued diplomatic engagement.
The Interior Ministry stated that the detentions followed extensive security investigations and intelligence work led by public prosecution authorities. These inquiries reportedly focused on suspicions of espionage activities and attempts at foreign interference inside the country.
Officials said legal proceedings against those arrested are still underway, and that security forces continue to conduct searches and investigations targeting anyone suspected of involvement with the group or of violating national laws.
Authorities in Bahrain have previously carried out similar arrests involving individuals they claimed had links to the IRGC, especially amid heightened regional tensions that escalated following military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran in late February.
According to reports, Iran responded to those developments with retaliatory attacks targeting Israel as well as U.S.-aligned partners in the Gulf region, alongside actions affecting maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later introduced in early April through mediation efforts involving Pakistan, though negotiations held in Islamabad did not lead to a permanent settlement. The truce was subsequently extended without a fixed deadline, following intervention attributed to former U.S. President Donald Trump, opening the door for continued diplomatic engagement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment