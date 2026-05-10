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Mexico's Leader Pushes Back on U.S. Consulate Meddling Claims

Mexico's Leader Pushes Back on U.S. Consulate Meddling Claims


2026-05-10 05:39:59
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum firmly rejected allegations Friday that Mexican consulates operating on American soil are meddling in local politics — pushing back against mounting U.S. scrutiny that could see some of those diplomatic posts shuttered.

"This idea that Mexican consulates are engaging in politics in the United States is completely false," Sheinbaum said at a daily press conference, stressing that just like the U.S. consulate in Mexico or those of other countries, the Mexican consulate's role is solely to "protect their citizens."

The president's rebuttal came in direct response to a CBS News report revealing that the U.S. State Department is actively exploring an investigation into Mexican consular operations across the country — and is weighing the potential closure of select facilities. The move is believed to be connected to the deaths of two American CIA officers following a counter-narcotics operation conducted in northern Mexico last month.

Sheinbaum stressed that Mexico's government has received no formal notification of any such review or prospective consulate closures, dismissing the reports as unconfirmed.

Defending the network of diplomatic posts, she noted that Mexico operates more than 50 consulates throughout the United States, all functioning in strict accordance with international law and established diplomatic norms. "They are very respectful of U.S. policy," she added.

The diplomatic friction unfolds against the backdrop of an intensifying U.S. immigration crackdown — including large-scale raids targeting undocumented migrants — which has prompted Mexico City to expand and reinforce its consular services to better protect its citizens caught in the crosshairs of Washington's enforcement surge.

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