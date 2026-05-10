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Kremlin Says Ukraine Peace Process Will Be Long
(MENAFN) Securing a lasting peace agreement in Ukraine remains a distant and deeply complicated undertaking, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov cautioned Saturday, tempering expectations as Washington signals growing impatience with the stalled negotiation process.
"It is clear that the American side is in a hurry, but the issue of a settlement in Ukraine is too complex," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's state television, while commenting on Washington's possible retreat from mediation on the Ukraine issue.
Peskov drew a direct parallel between the two most pressing geopolitical flashpoints of the moment, arguing that resolving the standoff between Washington and Tehran over Iran would prove just as formidable a challenge as ending the war in Ukraine. He urged all parties to exercise patience in navigating the world's most volatile ongoing conflicts.
His remarks arrived on the heels of reports that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaled Washington's willingness to continue brokering Russia-Ukraine talks is contingent on measurable and tangible progress being achieved at the negotiating table — a condition that, if unmet, could see America step back from its mediating role entirely.
"It is clear that the American side is in a hurry, but the issue of a settlement in Ukraine is too complex," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's state television, while commenting on Washington's possible retreat from mediation on the Ukraine issue.
Peskov drew a direct parallel between the two most pressing geopolitical flashpoints of the moment, arguing that resolving the standoff between Washington and Tehran over Iran would prove just as formidable a challenge as ending the war in Ukraine. He urged all parties to exercise patience in navigating the world's most volatile ongoing conflicts.
His remarks arrived on the heels of reports that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaled Washington's willingness to continue brokering Russia-Ukraine talks is contingent on measurable and tangible progress being achieved at the negotiating table — a condition that, if unmet, could see America step back from its mediating role entirely.
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