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Hezbollah Drone Strike Injures Three Israeli Soldiers
(MENAFN) A Hezbollah drone attack left one Israeli soldier seriously wounded and two others with moderate injuries Saturday, after an explosive unmanned aircraft crossed into Israeli territory along the Lebanese frontier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.
The three wounded soldiers were transported to hospital following the strike, the IDF said. Additional Hezbollah-launched drones breached Israeli territory in the same border zone but caused no further casualties.
Across the border in southern Lebanon, one of the explosive drones struck an unmanned IDF engineering vehicle, leaving no personnel harmed. The IDF added that its air force successfully intercepted multiple projectiles fired by Hezbollah targeting Israeli troops conducting operations in southern Lebanon.
The cross-border exchange marks the latest escalation in an increasingly volatile corridor, with Hezbollah continuing to test Israeli defenses using drone warfare along the northern frontier.
The three wounded soldiers were transported to hospital following the strike, the IDF said. Additional Hezbollah-launched drones breached Israeli territory in the same border zone but caused no further casualties.
Across the border in southern Lebanon, one of the explosive drones struck an unmanned IDF engineering vehicle, leaving no personnel harmed. The IDF added that its air force successfully intercepted multiple projectiles fired by Hezbollah targeting Israeli troops conducting operations in southern Lebanon.
The cross-border exchange marks the latest escalation in an increasingly volatile corridor, with Hezbollah continuing to test Israeli defenses using drone warfare along the northern frontier.
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