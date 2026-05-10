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Israeli Strike Reportedly Kills One, Injures Thirteen in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) An Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Bedias early Sunday reportedly killed one person and injured 13 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, despite an existing ceasefire agreement.
The ministry said the strike hit the town but did not provide further operational details regarding the attack.
The incident came shortly after a series of Israeli strikes across Lebanon on Saturday, which reportedly left at least 25 people dead, including children, and caused additional injuries, according to official Lebanese sources.
Although a ceasefire has been in place since April 17 and was later extended into mid-May, reports indicate that Israeli military operations and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah have continued on a near-daily basis.
The broader conflict in Lebanon has escalated significantly since earlier regional hostilities, resulting in large-scale casualties and mass displacement, with ongoing tensions along the southern border.
Diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation are expected to continue through renewed discussions scheduled to take place in Washington later this month.
The ministry said the strike hit the town but did not provide further operational details regarding the attack.
The incident came shortly after a series of Israeli strikes across Lebanon on Saturday, which reportedly left at least 25 people dead, including children, and caused additional injuries, according to official Lebanese sources.
Although a ceasefire has been in place since April 17 and was later extended into mid-May, reports indicate that Israeli military operations and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah have continued on a near-daily basis.
The broader conflict in Lebanon has escalated significantly since earlier regional hostilities, resulting in large-scale casualties and mass displacement, with ongoing tensions along the southern border.
Diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation are expected to continue through renewed discussions scheduled to take place in Washington later this month.
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