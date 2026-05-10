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Poland Offers to Host More US Troops Along NATO's Eastern Flank
(MENAFN) Poland has formally signaled its readiness to absorb additional American forces along NATO's eastern flank, as Washington weighs troop reductions across Europe that have set off alarm bells among the alliance's easternmost members.
Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz made the offer Saturday via X, framing the move as essential to continental security.
"The Polish-American alliance is the foundation of our security," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.
"Poland is ready to receive additional American soldiers in order to strengthen NATO's eastern flank and provide even better protection for Europe," he added.
The Trigger: US Drawdown Plans in Germany
The announcement came in direct response to news that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is planning to withdraw roughly 5,000 troops from Germany — a move that President Donald Trump has suggested could be a prelude to further reductions. Germany currently hosts between 35,000 and 37,000 American personnel, making it the cornerstone of US military infrastructure on the continent.
Warsaw's bid to absorb those forces fits a long-standing strategic calculus. Poland has consistently sought a larger, more permanent American military footprint on its soil, viewing it as the most credible deterrent against Russian aggression following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In pursuit of that goal, Poland has dramatically ramped up defense spending, welcomed rotational US forces, and expanded its role in hosting logistics networks and missile defense systems.
Cracks in Transatlantic Unity
The prospect of a reduced American presence in Europe has rattled capitals across the continent, fueling anxiety about Washington's long-term commitment to collective defense. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has been among the most vocal in sounding the alarm, cautioning that the gravest threat to NATO does not come from outside its borders but from within.
"The ongoing disintegration of our alliance" must be reversed, Tusk warned recently, making an urgent appeal for tighter transatlantic coordination.
A NATO spokeswoman confirmed the alliance is in active discussions with US authorities to assess the full scope and strategic implications of the proposed drawdown.
Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz made the offer Saturday via X, framing the move as essential to continental security.
"The Polish-American alliance is the foundation of our security," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.
"Poland is ready to receive additional American soldiers in order to strengthen NATO's eastern flank and provide even better protection for Europe," he added.
The Trigger: US Drawdown Plans in Germany
The announcement came in direct response to news that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is planning to withdraw roughly 5,000 troops from Germany — a move that President Donald Trump has suggested could be a prelude to further reductions. Germany currently hosts between 35,000 and 37,000 American personnel, making it the cornerstone of US military infrastructure on the continent.
Warsaw's bid to absorb those forces fits a long-standing strategic calculus. Poland has consistently sought a larger, more permanent American military footprint on its soil, viewing it as the most credible deterrent against Russian aggression following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In pursuit of that goal, Poland has dramatically ramped up defense spending, welcomed rotational US forces, and expanded its role in hosting logistics networks and missile defense systems.
Cracks in Transatlantic Unity
The prospect of a reduced American presence in Europe has rattled capitals across the continent, fueling anxiety about Washington's long-term commitment to collective defense. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has been among the most vocal in sounding the alarm, cautioning that the gravest threat to NATO does not come from outside its borders but from within.
"The ongoing disintegration of our alliance" must be reversed, Tusk warned recently, making an urgent appeal for tighter transatlantic coordination.
A NATO spokeswoman confirmed the alliance is in active discussions with US authorities to assess the full scope and strategic implications of the proposed drawdown.
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