Egyptian, French Presidents Talk Mideast Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, May 9 (Petra) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed efforts to de-escalate regional tensions during Macron's visit to Egypt.

El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's support for the security and stability of Arab states, stressing Cairo's rejection of violations of their sovereignty or threats to the safety of their people.

President Macron expressed hope for a resolution to the ongoing crisis that would help restore peace and stability in the Middle East.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency on Saturday, the two leaders discussed developments in the Palestinian cause, including efforts to consolidate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and advance its next phases.

They further emphasised the importance of facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave and launching early recovery and reconstruction efforts.

//Petra// AK