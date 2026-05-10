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Rubio, Qatar PM Hold Key Talks in Miami
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sat down with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Saturday, with discussions centering on American backing for Qatar's defense and joint efforts to advance stability across the Middle East.
In a post on X, Rubio confirmed the meeting, saying the two discussed "U.S. support for Qatar's defense" and underscoring that the Washington-Doha partnership is pivotal for "deterring threats and promoting stability in the Middle East."
US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Rubio conveyed appreciation for Qatar's broad-based partnership during the talks and stressed the strategic value of close bilateral coordination in countering regional threats.
The encounter carries significant diplomatic weight, unfolding against a backdrop of intensifying efforts to resolve the Iran conflict. media reported earlier Saturday that Rubio and White House Envoy Steve Witkoff held a joint meeting with Al Thani in Miami as part of a push to secure a deal to end the war, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Washington and Tehran are currently negotiating a one-page memorandum intended to halt the fighting and lay the groundwork for broader talks. Qatar has emerged as a key back-channel broker in those efforts — operating "behind the scenes" even as Pakistan formally holds the role of official mediator between the two sides since the war's outbreak, according to the report.
The White House regards Qatar as "especially effective" in engaging Tehran, media said.
Al Thani had met Vice President JD Vance in Washington on Friday and had originally planned to fly directly back to Doha — before abruptly altering his itinerary and heading to Florida instead. During his time in Miami, he also held separate discussions with the Saudi foreign minister on the ongoing mediation track, the report said.
The Miami meeting ultimately focused on efforts to finalize a memorandum of understanding that could bring a formal end to the war.
In a post on X, Rubio confirmed the meeting, saying the two discussed "U.S. support for Qatar's defense" and underscoring that the Washington-Doha partnership is pivotal for "deterring threats and promoting stability in the Middle East."
US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Rubio conveyed appreciation for Qatar's broad-based partnership during the talks and stressed the strategic value of close bilateral coordination in countering regional threats.
The encounter carries significant diplomatic weight, unfolding against a backdrop of intensifying efforts to resolve the Iran conflict. media reported earlier Saturday that Rubio and White House Envoy Steve Witkoff held a joint meeting with Al Thani in Miami as part of a push to secure a deal to end the war, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Washington and Tehran are currently negotiating a one-page memorandum intended to halt the fighting and lay the groundwork for broader talks. Qatar has emerged as a key back-channel broker in those efforts — operating "behind the scenes" even as Pakistan formally holds the role of official mediator between the two sides since the war's outbreak, according to the report.
The White House regards Qatar as "especially effective" in engaging Tehran, media said.
Al Thani had met Vice President JD Vance in Washington on Friday and had originally planned to fly directly back to Doha — before abruptly altering his itinerary and heading to Florida instead. During his time in Miami, he also held separate discussions with the Saudi foreign minister on the ongoing mediation track, the report said.
The Miami meeting ultimately focused on efforts to finalize a memorandum of understanding that could bring a formal end to the war.
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