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Greece Reports Five Injures in Two Shooting Incidents
(MENAFN) Authorities in Greece reported that five people were injured following two separate shooting incidents that took place in central Athens on Tuesday, prompting a large police operation to locate an elderly suspect.
According to reports, the first incident occurred at an EFKA social security office when an 89-year-old man allegedly entered the building and made his way to the fourth floor. There, he is said to have opened fire using a shotgun, injuring an employee who was taking part in a state-run employment program. The victim sustained minor injuries to the leg and was transported to hospital, where his condition was confirmed as not life-threatening.
Shortly after the initial attack, the suspect reportedly left the scene by taxi and later arrived at the Athens Court of Appeal in the Loukareos area. He is believed to have gone up to the fourth floor of the building and opened fire again, this time injuring four additional individuals. All of the injured were reported to have suffered only minor wounds.
According to reports, the first incident occurred at an EFKA social security office when an 89-year-old man allegedly entered the building and made his way to the fourth floor. There, he is said to have opened fire using a shotgun, injuring an employee who was taking part in a state-run employment program. The victim sustained minor injuries to the leg and was transported to hospital, where his condition was confirmed as not life-threatening.
Shortly after the initial attack, the suspect reportedly left the scene by taxi and later arrived at the Athens Court of Appeal in the Loukareos area. He is believed to have gone up to the fourth floor of the building and opened fire again, this time injuring four additional individuals. All of the injured were reported to have suffered only minor wounds.
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