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Vessel in Trump-class Battleship Program to Cost More Than USD17B
(MENAFN) The first vessel in the proposed Trump-class battleship program is expected to cost more than $17 billion, with the total expense for three ships potentially surpassing $43 billion, according to reports.
The program was unveiled in December as part of a broader US naval modernization initiative referred to as the “Golden Fleet” plan.
Speaking at a maritime defense conference in Maryland, a senior US Navy official described the figure as an early and preliminary estimate, noting that final costs could change as planning and procurement details are refined. He added that cost adjustments are expected as the program progresses and inefficiencies are addressed.
The report also highlighted existing challenges within the US naval construction and maintenance system, including delays and sustainability issues in parts of the fleet. One cited example involved a submarine that was ultimately decommissioned after spending years inactive in port.
Officials indicated that efforts are underway to reduce pressure on the defense industrial base, although further planning is still required to determine how this will be achieved.
The program was unveiled in December as part of a broader US naval modernization initiative referred to as the “Golden Fleet” plan.
Speaking at a maritime defense conference in Maryland, a senior US Navy official described the figure as an early and preliminary estimate, noting that final costs could change as planning and procurement details are refined. He added that cost adjustments are expected as the program progresses and inefficiencies are addressed.
The report also highlighted existing challenges within the US naval construction and maintenance system, including delays and sustainability issues in parts of the fleet. One cited example involved a submarine that was ultimately decommissioned after spending years inactive in port.
Officials indicated that efforts are underway to reduce pressure on the defense industrial base, although further planning is still required to determine how this will be achieved.
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