Israel Destroys Islamic Jihad Weapons Facility In Northern Gaza​

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, May 9 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday claimed that it had destroyed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad weapons production site and weapons storage facility in northern Gaza.​

The Israel Defense Forces stated that“the site had been used by the organisation's production array, as well as by Hamas for the production of explosive devices and the storage of additional weapons intended to harm Israeli civilians and Israel Defence Forces troops.”​

The Israel Defense Forces under the Southern Command are deployed in the area.​

The Israel Defense Forces also attacked weapons depots and a drone launch site, which Hezbollah used to launch drones towards Israel Defense Forces operating in southern Lebanon, on Saturday.​

The Israel Defense Forces attacked two launchers loaded and ready to launch in southern Lebanon.​

According to the war diary published by the Israel Defense Forces, one of the launchers had previously launched attacks at its forces operating in southern Lebanon, while another launcher had previously fired rockets at Israel.​

It also reported several incidents of explosive drones launched by Hezbollah that fell in Israeli territory near the Lebanese border.​

In one of the incidents, a reserve Israel Defense Forces soldier was seriously wounded, along with a reserve officer and a reserve soldier who were moderately wounded.​

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, and their families were notified, it added.​

The Air Force intercepted several launches fired by Hezbollah towards Israel Defense Forces operating in southern Lebanon, with no casualties reported.​

The Israel Defence Forces claimed that it had struck more than 85 Hezbollah infrastructures from the air and land.​

It claimed that the infrastructures struck included weapons storage facilities, launchers and buildings used for military purposes.​

In the Bekaa Valley, the Israel Defense Forces struck an underground site that was used by Hezbollah to manufacture weapons intended to harm Israel Defence Forces personnel and Israeli civilians, the Israel Defense Forces stated on X.