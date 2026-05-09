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US Claims Mojtaba Khamenei Shapes Iran’s War Strategy
(MENAFN) According to reports, US intelligence agencies assess that Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s newly emerging Supreme Leader, has been playing a role in shaping the country’s wartime policies and its approach to negotiations with Washington, even as he remains largely absent from public view following injuries sustained during the conflict.
The assessment, based on sources familiar with US intelligence findings, suggests that there is still uncertainty inside Washington about the extent of his actual authority within Iran’s power structure, particularly after strikes during the war reportedly killed several senior officials, including his father.
US officials are said to believe that Khamenei has continued to exercise influence through a network of trusted intermediaries, relying on couriers and face-to-face communications while recovering from injuries described as including burns and shrapnel wounds.
On the Iranian side, officials have rejected concerns about his condition. Mazaher Hosseini, the head of protocol in the office of the Supreme Leader, stated that Khamenei’s health has been improving and dismissed speculation regarding his medical status.
The assessment, based on sources familiar with US intelligence findings, suggests that there is still uncertainty inside Washington about the extent of his actual authority within Iran’s power structure, particularly after strikes during the war reportedly killed several senior officials, including his father.
US officials are said to believe that Khamenei has continued to exercise influence through a network of trusted intermediaries, relying on couriers and face-to-face communications while recovering from injuries described as including burns and shrapnel wounds.
On the Iranian side, officials have rejected concerns about his condition. Mazaher Hosseini, the head of protocol in the office of the Supreme Leader, stated that Khamenei’s health has been improving and dismissed speculation regarding his medical status.
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