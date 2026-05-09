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U.S. Government Partners with Leading AI Developers

U.S. Government Partners with Leading AI Developers


2026-05-09 04:21:52
(MENAFN) Google DeepMind, Microsoft, and xAI have entered into agreements with the United States government that will permit early-stage evaluation of advanced artificial intelligence systems to identify potential national security threats, according to a statement from the Commerce Department released on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department’s Center for AI Standards and Innovation explained that these collaborations are designed to support pre-release testing and research efforts aimed at improving the assessment of cutting-edge AI capabilities, while also strengthening security measures. The arrangements will additionally enable federal officials to review models before they are made public and carry out evaluations after deployment.

The center also noted that it has already performed over 40 assessments, which include examinations of frontier AI systems that have not yet been released. It further stated that developers often supply models with weakened or entirely removed safety protections, allowing for a more thorough analysis of risks and capabilities relevant to national security.

“Independent, rigorous measurement science is essential to understanding frontier AI and its national security implications,” Director Chris Fall said.

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