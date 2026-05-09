Study In Malaysia Education Expo Begins In Dhaka

Dhaka: Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), a company operating under Malaysia's Ministry of Higher Education, has organized "Study in Malaysia" Education Expo Bangladesh 2026, a multi-city initiative designed to connect Bangladeshi students, parents, and professionals with leading Malaysian institutions.

Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Mohd. Shuhada Othman officially inaugurated the expo on May 8 at an elite hotel in the capital. It will run until May 9, before moving to Rajshahi on May 13 at The Grand Riverview Hotel, followed by Chittagong on May 15 at The Peninsula Hotel. Admission to all three expo events is free and open to all.

Twelve prominent Malaysian universities, including four public universities, are participating this year and offering academic pathways spanning Foundation, Diploma, and Bachelor's programs, as well as Master's, Doctoral, and Post-doctoral studies.

The Malaysian delegation is led by Moeen Uddin Ahmed Khan, head of South Asia at EMGS, alongside representatives from the participating universities.

Attendees can engage directly with university representatives to receive verified information on admissions, scholarships, and tuition fees and obtain guidance on student visa processing and welfare services administered by EMGS.

The expo also emphasizes postgraduate and research opportunities, including Master's, PhD, and Post-Doctoral studies for working professionals. Malaysian universities offer research-based programs with access to internationally supervised research, high-impact publications, and industry-linked projects.

Malaysia permits eligible postgraduate students to bring dependents, a notable advantage for professionals reluctant to leave their families. Affordable living costs and flexible study modes further enhance the country's appeal as a study destination.

Alongside the expo floors, the Malaysian delegation is scheduled for several high-level engagements. These include a courtesy call to Bangladesh's Education Minister on May 11 and a Bangladesh–Malaysia Higher Education Networking Session, organized with the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, on May 18.

A networking dinner hosted by the Malaysian government will additionally bring together vice-chancellors and senior leadership from universities of both countries, the CEO of EMGS, the Malaysian High Commissioner, and senior officials from the University Grants Commission and the Ministry.

EMGS stated the expo reflects its commitment to transparency and quality, aiming to reduce student reliance on intermediaries by enabling direct access to accurate information.

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