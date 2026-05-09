Emirates Environmental Group Successfully Concludes The 26Th Cycle Of The Inter-School Environmental Public Speaking Competition A Resilient And Record-Breaking Edition Empowering Youth Voices Across The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) proudly concluded the 26th Cycle of its flagship national education programme, the Inter-School Environmental Public Speaking Competition (ISEPSC), held from 4th to 7th May 2026. In alignment with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education, this year's competition was successfully conducted on the Zoom virtual platform, ensuring the continuity of this esteemed initiative while prioritising the safety and well-being of the student community.







This cycle recorded 118 teams comprising 707 participants, marking the highest level of participation since the programme's inception in 2001-a significant milestone in the 26-year journey of this initiative. The remarkable response reflects the growing commitment of schools across the UAE towards environmental education and youth engagement. For over 26 years, the Inter-School Environmental Public Speaking Competition has stood as a cornerstone of EEG's educational outreach, consistently empowering students across the UAE to become confident communicators and environmentally responsible individuals. Through this enduring platform, generations of young participants have developed critical thinking, research capabilities and a strong sense of civic responsibility. The competition continues to evolve with changing times, yet remains firmly rooted in its mission to inspire awareness and action. By nurturing informed and engaged youth, EEG is not only shaping individual potential but also contributing to a broader culture of sustainability and environmental stewardship across the nation. In her opening remarks, EEG Co-Founder and Chairperson, Dr. Habiba Al Mar'ashi said“The Inter-School Environmental Public Speaking Competition continues to stand as one of EEG's most impactful platforms, dedicated to nurturing informed, responsible and environmentally conscious young individuals. Over the years, it has evolved into a dynamic forum that empowers students to articulate ideas, engage in critical thinking and present innovative, solution-driven approaches to pressing environmental challenges.” She further added“Sustainability is no longer a choice but a global imperative and empowering youth remains central to this transition. Through this platform, we are cultivating a generation that understands the interconnectedness of environmental, social and economic systems, a generation that is prepared to lead with purpose, resilience and accountability.” This annual programme is conducted in commemoration of Earth Day, observed globally on 22nd April. Reflecting this year's theme,“Our Power, Our Planet,” the competition encouraged participants to recognise their role in shaping a sustainable future and to take ownership of environmental responsibility through knowledge and action. An esteemed panel of bilingual sustainability experts adjudicated the competition, offering rigorous evaluations and constructive feedback to each presenting team. Their deep expertise enriched the overall experience and learning outcomes for participants. The Dubai National School Al Barsha contributed meaningfully by providing the topic summarisers. The ceremony was beautifully opened with a heartfelt musical performance by the students of The Millennium School. The winners of the 26th cycle of Inter College Environmental Public Speaking Competition are:

Topic Winners Day 1: Nature Positive Economies: Are We Ready for a World Where Ecosystems Come First? Far Eastern Private School – Al Shahba | Sharjah Day 2: Food Systems on the Brink: Is Sustainable Agriculture the Only Way Forward? Dubai National School Al Twar Girls | Dubai Day 3: The Future of Medicine: Can Healthcare be Truly Sustainable? Ambassador School | Dubai Day 4: Crisis Below our Feet: Can Soil Restoration Address Climate Change? Applied Technology School- Sharjah

The highly coveted, awarded annually to the school with the highest cumulative score over four days, was presented to:

As the 26cycle comes to a close, EEG renews its commitment to strengthening platforms that empower youth to lead the sustainability agenda. By fostering knowledge, dialogue and innovation, the competition continues to contribute meaningfully to the development of future-ready leaders.

is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

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