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Deadly Israeli Strikes Hit South Lebanon

Deadly Israeli Strikes Hit South Lebanon


2026-05-08 10:21:16
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Israeli warplanes launched fresh strikes across southern Lebanon on Friday, killing 10 people and wounding several others, according to local sources.

Five people were killed and three injured in a strike on Tora, while a drone attack in Jibshit killed one person instantly.

Four more civilians were killed in an air raid targeting Doueir.

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The Peninsula

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