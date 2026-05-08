Deadly Israeli Strikes Hit South Lebanon
Beirut: Israeli warplanes launched fresh strikes across southern Lebanon on Friday, killing 10 people and wounding several others, according to local sources.
Five people were killed and three injured in a strike on Tora, while a drone attack in Jibshit killed one person instantly.
Four more civilians were killed in an air raid targeting Doueir.
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