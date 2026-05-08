Huawei Cloud And GAPP Partner To Bring Sector-Specific AI And Compliance-Grade Cloud To Saudi Enterprises

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Collaboration focuses on ecosystem depth and local sector expertise to drive market growth in the Kingdom

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – May, 2026 – Huawei today announced a strategic partnership with GAPP, appointing the company as its official cloud solutions distributor in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The agreement grants GAPP's established network of sector partners structured access to Huawei Cloud's full portfolio, including AI, cloud-native infrastructure, and disaster recovery capabilities, through a locally anchored distribution model tailored to the country's regulatory and operational requirements.

“Through our strategic partnership with GAPP as our cloud solutions distributor, Huawei Cloud enables GAPP and local resellers in KSA to drive growth and gain three irreplaceable advantages: access to a new high-growth business path in cloud and AI, healthier profit margins, and long-term customer value through recurring services and lasting government and enterprise partnerships,” said Hugo Hu, CEO, Huawei Cloud Saudi Arabia.

With over a decade of operations in the Kingdom spanning financial services, utilities, industrial, education, hospitality, and telecommunication sectors, GAPP brings an established network of partners and customers, enabling secondary distributors and enterprises to access cloud services supported by local expertise and dedicated technical support.

Ahmed Alazmah, COO of GAPP, commented:“Partnering with Huawei Cloud allows us to bring world-class AI and cloud solutions directly to Saudi businesses. Our customers need technology that is secure, compliant, and easy to scale. By combining Huawei's powerful tools with our deep local expertise, we are making it easier than ever for local companies to modernize their operations and grow with confidence.”

Khalid M. Almutawa, General Manager of Entrepreneurship at the National Technology Development Program (NTDP), noted from the event:“Since our establishment in 2020, NTDP has been accelerating Saudi Arabia's tech ecosystem by supporting entrepreneurs, enabling startups, and developing national tech talent. Through strategic partnerships and innovative financial solutions, we aim to empower future unicorns and localize technology for national talent.” This reinforces how collaborations like Huawei Cloud's and GAPP's can contribute to Vision 2030 by fostering innovation, enabling sustainable growth, and strengthening local capabilities across the technology sector.

At the core of this collaboration is Huawei Cloud's Riyadh region, built on a three-availability-zone (3AZ) architecture to ensure high availability and business continuity for critical workloads. It holds the Class C Cloud Service Provider license by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) – Saudi Arabia's highest certification level for cloud providers – providing the compliance foundation for organisations operating even under the most stringent data protection requirements.

The partnership will also enable Huawei Cloud's AI capabilities, including its Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, to reach a broader range of Saudi enterprises. To speed up AI adoption, MaaS provides high‐reliability, low‐latency access to leading open‐source models including the world's longest-context-supported DeepSeek‐V4 (1M token context window) and the best‐performing coding model GLM‐5.1. These models enrich the offerings of secondary distributors, accelerating AI application development in the Kingdom, while also supporting sector‐specific and Arabic‐language use cases. Dyna, for example, has deployed Huawei Cloud's AI infrastructure to develop an AI voice agent, an enterprise-level conversational AI platform built to deliver high-performance, real-time customer interactions, specifically tailored for industries such as banking, insurance, and telecommunications. In another instance, the Arabic-language intelligent call center solution built upon Huawei Cloud MaaS is gaining popularity within the industry in Saudi Arabia, serving as a clear example of where AI adoption is accelerating in the country. This further illustrates the locally relevant intelligence this partnership aims to scale.

The collaboration also reinforces a shared focus on resilience and operational continuity. Huawei Cloud's regional resilience architecture spans four hubs across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and the UAE (du Tech Cloud). The architecture is designed to ensure high service availability, by delivering cross-cloud 99.95% SLA, intra-city failover in seconds and cross-region disaster recovery in minutes, enabling organizations to maintain operations in dynamic environments. Huawei Cloud, in partnership with NAS Solutions, provides disaster recovery (DR) solutions that help businesses operating across diverse cloud environments maintain resilience and operational continuity. The solutions are designed to achieve fast, intelligent recovery while remaining cost-effective when disasters occur.

The partnership reflects Huawei Cloud's strategic focus on ecosystem depth, ensuring local enterprises have access to cloud and AI capabilities that are both technically advanced and built to meet the specific compliance, language, and operational requirements of the Saudi market.

About Huawei:

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have approximately 213,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.