Thomas Lockwood

PhD Researcher in Politics, York St John University

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I am a PhD Student at York St John University, undertaking research concerning the health and quality of the UK's representative democracy. This incorporates a great deal of original analysis across various aspects of the UK's democratic landscape (e.g. the voting system; the media, voter behaviour etc.), and involves both quantitative research and qualitative depth-interviews with voters to ascertain their perceptions.

My MA by Research thesis made an original contribution to the field by assessing volatility at UK General Elections, challenging mainstream assumptions which purport electoral change to be linear and gradual.

Previously, I have worked in the capacity of a Research Assistant and collected/collated popular vote results (%) for each party across every constituency (excl. constituencies in Northern Ireland) at General Elections between 2001 and 2019, to calculate the Effective Number of Parties at a constituency level. This project has yet to be published.

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–present PhD Student, York St John University

2022 York St John University, MA by Research - Politics

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