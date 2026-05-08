Ring Expands Its Smart Home Portfolio In The UAE With New Devices Designed For Everyday Peace Of Mind

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 2026: Ring has unveiled a new range of smart home devices across the UAE, further expanding its portfolio to help customers stay connected to what matters most. The latest lineup includes the Indoor Cam Plus, Floodlight Cam Pro, Wired Doorbell Pro, and Wired Doorbell Plus, offering enhanced video clarity, intelligent features, and seamless integration for modern homes.

Mohammad Meraj Hoda, VP of Business Development, Emerging Markets, Ring, said:“With these latest additions, we are continuing to bring innovative and easy-to-use solutions to customers across the UAE. Whether at home or away, these devices are designed to offer greater awareness and convenience, helping people stay connected to the moments that matter in their everyday lives.”

Smarter indoor monitoring:

The Indoor Cam Plus builds on Ring's popular indoor camera range, offering enhanced video quality and improved performance in various lighting conditions. Compact and versatile, it allows users to easily place it anywhere in the home while enjoying features such as 2K Video,4X Enhanced Zoom, Two-Way Talk, real-time motion alerts, get a full-colour view, even in the near-dark, or keep it all private with the Manual Lens Cover that turns off your video and audio. Designed with simplicity in mind, it provides a seamless way to check in on loved ones, pets, or everyday moments at home.

Advanced outdoor awareness:

The Floodlight Cam Pro brings enhanced outdoor monitoring capabilities, Retinal 4K with up to 10X Zoom with advanced motion detection. Equipped with powerful features such as 3D Motion Detection, Live View, Two Way Talk with Audio+ and customizable motion zones, it helps users stay informed about activity around their homes.

With built-in floodlights and a security siren, the Floodlight Cam Pro offers added visibility with full-color view even in low light condition making it ideal for outdoor spaces such as entrances, gardens, and driveways.

Next-generation doorbell experience:

Ring's Wired Doorbell Pro and Wired Doorbell Plus deliver an upgraded front-door experience with high-definition 4K and 2K video and enhanced visibility. Designed for continuous power and reliability, both devices allow users to see, hear, and speak to visitors in real time through the Ring app.

With features such as advanced motion detection, customizable privacy settings, and clear video coverage from head to toe, these doorbells offer a smarter and more connected way to manage everyday interactions at the front door.

Seamless connectivity and control:

All new devices integrate with the Ring app, allowing users to monitor their homes, receive instant notifications, and stay connected from anywhere. Users can also enhance their experience with Ring Protect subscription plans, which enable video recording, sharing, and additional smart features designed to provide greater visibility and control.

Availability:

The Indoor Cam Plus and Floodlight Cam Pro are now available online via Amazon, E& and as well as in select retail stores across the UAE.The Wired Doorbell Pro and Wired Doorbell Plus are currently available in E& and selected offline retail stores across.

About Ring:

Since its founding in 2013, Ring creates new ways to connect to the places, people and things important to its customers. First known for its iconic Video Doorbell, Ring now offers customisable solutions compatible with just about any home, from indoor and outdoor cameras to a wide range of accessories. Core to the experience is the Ring app, empowering customers to stay connected no matter where they are, because distance shouldn't separate people from what they care about. Ring is an Amazon company.