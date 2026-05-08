Belize Bank Expands E-Commerce Acceptance In The Cloud With BPC



A decade of payments modernisation

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

BELMOPAN, Belize – The Belize Bank Limited is redefining the country's digital economy with the launch of cloud-based e-commerce acquiring. By expanding its SmartVista-powered capabilities to include secure online transactions, the country's most enduring full-service bank is removing barriers for Belizean merchants.

This milestone marks ten years of payments innovation alongside BPC, reinforcing The Belize Bank's commitment to driving a modern, secure, and accessible financial future.

Belize's payments landscape has steadily shifted toward digital over the past decade, supported by national efforts to modernise payments and widen access to formal financial services. As more consumers and merchants move to online channels, The Belize Bank sought to ensure local businesses can accept secure e-commerce payments with the same reliability and control the bank has built across its nationwide acceptance footprint, positioning Belize Bank to remain the top choice for merchants and consumers as Belize's digital economy scales.

Now, the bank operates a single acquiring stack across ATM, POS and e-commerce, with omnichannel fraud protection covering card-not-present activity. The extension offers the bank's merchants improved continuity and faster enablement for new payment capabilities. For cardholders, the recent upgrade translates into a smoother online checkout experience, stronger transaction security, and wider acceptance of digital payments as more local merchants expand into e-commerce.

The Belize Bank originally selected BPC SmartVista to migrate from legacy technology and consolidate ATM and POS acquiring under a single modern platform, bringing enhanced payment acceptance, greater control over transaction routing, fees, and scheme connectivity. Leveraging that, and opting for a service model, the bank has now expanded its acquiring business into e-commerce for Visa, Mastercard, American Express acceptance.

“This milestone reflects a decade of trusted delivery and continued investment in the payment services our customers and merchants rely on,” said Monica Daryanani Urbina, chief banking officer, The Belize Bank Limited.“Choosing BPC early in our modernisation journey positioned us to take control of our acquiring infrastructure and be one of the driving forces behind Belize's digital transformation. Today's e-commerce expansion builds on that foundation. It enables us to support Belize's booming digital economy with secure online acceptance, more scheme coverage, and a platform we can continue to scale.”

Mariflor Alice Guier, account manager and new deals developer for Central America, BPC, added:

“The Belize Bank Limited has pursued a clear strategy of consolidation and modernisation of legacy stack without compromising security or service continuity. We are proud to mark ten years of partnership and to support this latest step into acquiring e-commerce, delivered by BPC as a service. The bank continues to evaluate opportunities to enhance its payment and merchant services capabilities as part of its broader digital transformation agenda.

The post Belize Bank expands e-commerce acceptance in the cloud with BPC appeared first on Caribbean News Global.