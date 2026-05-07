Consensus Miami Day 2 Highlights: Solana Infrastructure, Stablecoins And Institutional Crypto Expansion Take Center Stage

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Day 2 of Consensus 2026 continued the conference's strong focus on institutional crypto adoption, stablecoin infrastructure, blockchain payments, and next-generation financial systems, with major announcements involving Solana, Celo, USDC, prediction markets, and cross-border payment platforms.

The event featured appearances and discussions from major industry figures including Kevin O'Leary, Charles Hoskinson, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Saylor, and executives from leading blockchain and financial technology companies.

Solana Infrastructure Expansion Targets Institutional Growth in Asia

One of the day's biggest announcements came from the Jito Foundation and Solana Company, which revealed a strategic partnership focused on expanding institutional-grade Solana infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region.

The collaboration aims to strengthen validator infrastructure, improve yield optimisation systems, and accelerate institutional adoption of the Solana ecosystem among enterprise and financial players in APAC markets.

The move reflects growing interest in scalable blockchain infrastructure designed specifically for institutional participation.

Stablecoins Continue Dominating Infrastructure Discussions

Stablecoins remained one of the dominant themes throughout Day 2.

Celo announced a new integration with Bridge, the Stripe-owned stablecoin orchestration platform, bringing one of crypto's most active payment-focused ecosystems into broader global payment infrastructure.

According to the announcement, Celo has processed more than 1.28 billion lifetime transactions and supports over 600,000 daily active users.

Meanwhile, GalaxyOne revealed support for USDC deposits, highlighting the increasing importance of stablecoins for global wealth management and digital asset transfers operating outside traditional banking hours.

Several speakers throughout the event pointed to stablecoins as one of the clearest real-world use cases currently driving mainstream blockchain adoption.

Prediction Markets and Onchain Lending Gain Momentum

Prediction markets also emerged as a growing category during the conference.

Shift Markets introduced a new white-label prediction markets platform designed to help operators launch event-based trading markets under their own brands.

The sector has seen rapid growth over the past year as blockchain-based prediction platforms expand into politics, macroeconomics, sports, and financial markets.

Elsewhere, Textile and Celo announced plans for a new emerging markets lending platform leveraging stablecoins and onchain credit infrastructure to improve access to financing in underserved global regions.

Crypto Industry Pushes Toward Real-World Financial Infrastructure

Another notable announcement came from Notabene, which launched a new post-settlement transaction management layer called“Revert,” aimed at solving one of crypto's long-standing operational challenges: safely reversing or coordinating returns of funds after blockchain transactions settle.

The announcement reflects broader industry efforts to build compliance-friendly infrastructure capable of supporting regulated institutions and enterprise-scale digital asset operations.

Across the conference, the recurring theme remained clear: the industry is increasingly moving beyond speculation and toward building scalable financial infrastructure around payments, stablecoins, custody, lending, and institutional blockchain services.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.