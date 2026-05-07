Azizi Developments Donates 200-Million-Dirham Through Building MBRGI's Dates Factory In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, formally launched work on a 200-million-dirham project to build the 'One Billion Meals Dates Factory' in Dubai, a major humanitarian project under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). At a special groundbreaking event held today at the project site in Margham, Mr Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, was joined by His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, CEO of the MBRGI, to mark this special occasion.

This launch event follows the announcement on 24 April 2026 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, about this humanitarian initiative as a flagship investment of the MBRGI. The One Billion Meals Dates Factory is set to become the largest endowment-based manufacturing facilities of its kind, producing 150 million date-based food units annually, with its entire output dedicated to food aid for underserved communities worldwide. Azizi Developments' contribution to this valuable humanitarian project is a donation worth 200 million dirhams towards the factory's construction.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Mirwais Azizi said:

“The UAE has always led by example when it comes to global philanthropy and humanitarian aid, and this initiative is a powerful expression of that leadership. We at Azizi Developments are proud to have contributed to MBRGI's initiatives in the past and to do so for this great project today. I believe the private sector has a responsibility to act as a force multiplier and stand behind valuable initiatives of this nature”.

Projected to be completed by 2027, construction work of the Dates Factory will encompass the entire permanent physical structure, spanning 193,000 square feet of built-up area, rising to a height of 18.2 metres.

The dates factory's output will include high-quality date-based products fortified with essential vitamins and minerals, designed to meet the nutritional needs of vulnerable populations. At full operational capacity, the factory will employ more than 800 people and support the full production cycle from raw material intake to finished goods distribution. Dates will be sourced exclusively from UAE farms, supporting the country's palm cultivation sector and ensuring that supply chain remains locally grounded.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.