Agthia Showcases National F&B Strength And Long-Term Commitment To Local Manufacturing At Make It In The Emirates 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Agthia Group PJSC, one of the region's leading food and beverage companies, reinforced its role as a national F&B champion at Make it in the Emirates 2026, showcasing the strength of its UAE manufacturing footprint, integrated supply capabilities and long-term commitment to supporting the country's sustainability and industrial development ambitions.

As part of its presence at MIITE 2026, Agthia signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Borouge, one of the UAE's leading petrochemicals companies, to advance sustainable packaging solutions, with a focus on supporting local polymer supply, strengthening In-Country Value, and exploring smarter sourcing models. The partnership will enable technical exchange, data sharing and joint workshops with Al Ain Water to drive packaging innovation and accelerate circular economy opportunities through reuse, recycling and renewed purpose.

Agthia also signed multiple strategic Memoranda of Understanding with Bühler Group, a global leader in food processing technology; Ne'ma, the UAE's National Food Loss and Waste Initiative; and Nuwaté, a UAE-based food innovation enterprise. Together, the agreements reinforce Agthia's focus on building partnerships that support national priorities, reduce food loss and waste, enable circular economy solutions, strengthen local enterprise participation, and develop food and beverage capability-building platforms for Emirati talent.

Beyond the MoU signings, Agthia's leadership also participated in high-level discussions during MIITE 2026 focused on food security and national resilience, the role of technology in the UAE's food value chain, and the advancement of circular economy models. Agthia was also recognised as part of the“UAE's Manufacturing Excellence Success Story”, an accolade presented by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office in recognition of the Group's contribution to the nation's industrial development.

Through its presence at MIITE 2026, Agthia demonstrated the role national companies can play in strengthening local value chains, enabling innovation, and contributing to the UAE's industrial growth ambitions.