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France Refuses to Ease Iran Sanctions Amid Continued Hormuz Closure
(MENAFN) France has firmly stated that it will not consider lifting sanctions on Iran while access through the Strait of Hormuz remains obstructed.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized that existing punitive measures against Iran will stay in place under the current circumstances. According to him, easing restrictions is “out of the question” as long as a strategic maritime passage such as the Strait of Hormuz continues to be blocked.
Speaking to a French broadcaster on Thursday, he stressed the urgency of restoring full navigation through the waterway, describing it as a “common good of humanity.”
“It cannot be blocked, subjected to tolls or used as leverage or blackmail," Barrot added.
He also warned against a future in which countries are forced to bear the consequences of conflicts they were not involved in choosing, highlighting the risks of dependency on unstable global systems.
Barrot further argued that Europe should work toward reducing its reliance on external energy and digital infrastructure. He said the goal should be to eliminate dependence on hydrocarbons, oil, and certain technologies that can expose Europe to international crises and geopolitical pressure, noting that such vulnerabilities often pull nations into conflicts where they are not direct participants.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized that existing punitive measures against Iran will stay in place under the current circumstances. According to him, easing restrictions is “out of the question” as long as a strategic maritime passage such as the Strait of Hormuz continues to be blocked.
Speaking to a French broadcaster on Thursday, he stressed the urgency of restoring full navigation through the waterway, describing it as a “common good of humanity.”
“It cannot be blocked, subjected to tolls or used as leverage or blackmail," Barrot added.
He also warned against a future in which countries are forced to bear the consequences of conflicts they were not involved in choosing, highlighting the risks of dependency on unstable global systems.
Barrot further argued that Europe should work toward reducing its reliance on external energy and digital infrastructure. He said the goal should be to eliminate dependence on hydrocarbons, oil, and certain technologies that can expose Europe to international crises and geopolitical pressure, noting that such vulnerabilities often pull nations into conflicts where they are not direct participants.
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