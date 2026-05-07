Beverley O'hara
- Lecturer in Public Health Nutrition, Leeds Beckett University
Beverley gained her Ph.D. in Nutritional Epidemiology from the University of Leeds in 2004. Her post-doctoral work included projects on obesity, childhood obesity and eating behaviour. Beverley is a network lead for the Yorkshire branch of the Association for the Study of Obesity and Co-Lead of the Education and Training Group at Leeds Beckett University's Obesity Institute. Beverley is a lecturer in Public Health Nutrition and her research interests are centred around diet quality and weight-related health.Experience
- 2022–present Lecturer in Public Health Nutrition, Leeds Beckett University 2019–2022 Research associate, University of Leeds
- 2004 University of Leeds, Ph.D. Nutrition Epidemiology
- Association for the Study of Obesity The Nutrition Society Faculty of Public Health (Associate member)
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