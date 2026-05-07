Beverley O'hara

Lecturer in Public Health Nutrition, Leeds Beckett University

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Beverley gained her Ph.D. in Nutritional Epidemiology from the University of Leeds in 2004. Her post-doctoral work included projects on obesity, childhood obesity and eating behaviour. Beverley is a network lead for the Yorkshire branch of the Association for the Study of Obesity and Co-Lead of the Education and Training Group at Leeds Beckett University's Obesity Institute. Beverley is a lecturer in Public Health Nutrition and her research interests are centred around diet quality and weight-related health.



2022–present Lecturer in Public Health Nutrition, Leeds Beckett University 2019–2022 Research associate, University of Leeds

2004 University of Leeds, Ph.D. Nutrition Epidemiology



Association for the Study of Obesity

The Nutrition Society Faculty of Public Health (Associate member)

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