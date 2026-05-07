Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Beverley O'hara

Beverley O'hara


2026-05-07 09:07:53
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Public Health Nutrition, Leeds Beckett University
Profile Articles

Beverley gained her Ph.D. in Nutritional Epidemiology from the University of Leeds in 2004. Her post-doctoral work included projects on obesity, childhood obesity and eating behaviour. Beverley is a network lead for the Yorkshire branch of the Association for the Study of Obesity and Co-Lead of the Education and Training Group at Leeds Beckett University's Obesity Institute. Beverley is a lecturer in Public Health Nutrition and her research interests are centred around diet quality and weight-related health.

Experience
  • 2022–present Lecturer in Public Health Nutrition, Leeds Beckett University
  • 2019–2022 Research associate, University of Leeds
Education
  • 2004 University of Leeds, Ph.D. Nutrition Epidemiology
Professional Memberships
  • Association for the Study of Obesity
  • The Nutrition Society
  • Faculty of Public Health (Associate member)

The Conversation

MENAFN07052026000199003603ID1111081555



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search