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North Korea Rejects Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Obligations
(MENAFN) North Korea said Thursday that it does not consider itself bound by any obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), according to a Korean news agency.
North Korean diplomat Kim Song, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, made the remarks in a statement during the ongoing 11th NPT review conference at UN headquarters.
He accused the United States and other countries of “tarnishing the atmosphere” of the conference by raising concerns over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.
The 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is currently being held in New York, bringing together international diplomats at a time of heightened global concern over nuclear risks and growing strategic tensions.
“The position of the DPRK (North Korea) as a nuclear weapons state does not change in accordance with rhetorical assertion or unilateral desire of outsiders. Clarifying once again, the DPRK is not bound by the NPT in any case,” Kim said.
He further criticized the conference, claiming it has shifted away from its intended purpose of promoting nuclear disarmament and addressing the root causes of nuclear conflict. Instead, he said it has become “a place of malicious accusation” driven by the United States and Western countries.
“This is the fundamental reason why the global non-proliferation system is weakening,” Kim added, according to reports.
North Korean diplomat Kim Song, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, made the remarks in a statement during the ongoing 11th NPT review conference at UN headquarters.
He accused the United States and other countries of “tarnishing the atmosphere” of the conference by raising concerns over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.
The 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is currently being held in New York, bringing together international diplomats at a time of heightened global concern over nuclear risks and growing strategic tensions.
“The position of the DPRK (North Korea) as a nuclear weapons state does not change in accordance with rhetorical assertion or unilateral desire of outsiders. Clarifying once again, the DPRK is not bound by the NPT in any case,” Kim said.
He further criticized the conference, claiming it has shifted away from its intended purpose of promoting nuclear disarmament and addressing the root causes of nuclear conflict. Instead, he said it has become “a place of malicious accusation” driven by the United States and Western countries.
“This is the fundamental reason why the global non-proliferation system is weakening,” Kim added, according to reports.
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