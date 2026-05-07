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Israel Strikes Beirut Suburbs for First Time Since Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Israel carried out an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Wednesday evening, in what marks the first attack on the Lebanese capital since a temporary ceasefire came into effect on April 17.
According to a state-run news agency, Israeli warplanes struck the Ghobeiry area near Haret Hreik, close to the Allameh gas station in southern Beirut. The agency added that three missiles hit a residential apartment building in the same district.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the strike was aimed at a commander within Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.
“The IDF (army) has just struck in Beirut the commander of the Radwan Force in the Hezbollah organization to eliminate him,” they said in a statement carried by an Israel news website.
Israeli media outlets, reported that the target was Radwan Force commander Malek Ballout along with his deputy.
The public broadcaster, citing an Israeli source, reported that the operation targeting Ballout had been coordinated with the United States, according to reports.
No immediate response was issued by Hezbollah regarding the strike.
According to a state-run news agency, Israeli warplanes struck the Ghobeiry area near Haret Hreik, close to the Allameh gas station in southern Beirut. The agency added that three missiles hit a residential apartment building in the same district.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the strike was aimed at a commander within Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.
“The IDF (army) has just struck in Beirut the commander of the Radwan Force in the Hezbollah organization to eliminate him,” they said in a statement carried by an Israel news website.
Israeli media outlets, reported that the target was Radwan Force commander Malek Ballout along with his deputy.
The public broadcaster, citing an Israeli source, reported that the operation targeting Ballout had been coordinated with the United States, according to reports.
No immediate response was issued by Hezbollah regarding the strike.
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