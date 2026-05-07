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Turkey, Saudi Arabia Hold Talks on Gaza, Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) Turkish and Saudi officials held high-level talks in Ankara on Wednesday as part of the third session of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council, focusing on bilateral cooperation and key regional developments, including the situation in Gaza.
The meeting was co-chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, with participation from relevant ministries and institutions from both sides, according to a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Fidan said the discussions reviewed ongoing work by joint committees across several strategic sectors, including trade, energy, defense, education, culture, tourism, and transportation, while emphasizing the institutional framework guiding bilateral relations.
The talks also addressed regional issues, with particular attention given to developments in Gaza.
During the meeting, the two sides signed an agreement allowing mutual visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and special passports, aimed at facilitating official travel between the two countries.
Fidan thanked the Saudi delegation for their visit and expressed hope that the outcomes of the meeting would benefit both nations, according to reports.
The meeting was co-chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, with participation from relevant ministries and institutions from both sides, according to a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Fidan said the discussions reviewed ongoing work by joint committees across several strategic sectors, including trade, energy, defense, education, culture, tourism, and transportation, while emphasizing the institutional framework guiding bilateral relations.
The talks also addressed regional issues, with particular attention given to developments in Gaza.
During the meeting, the two sides signed an agreement allowing mutual visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and special passports, aimed at facilitating official travel between the two countries.
Fidan thanked the Saudi delegation for their visit and expressed hope that the outcomes of the meeting would benefit both nations, according to reports.
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