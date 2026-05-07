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Iran's Top Negotiator Mocks Trump After Hormuz Operation Suspension
(MENAFN) Iran's parliamentary speaker took direct aim at US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, ridiculing the abrupt suspension of an American maritime operation in the Strait of Hormuz while accusing Washington of again peddling falsehoods about the state of ongoing nuclear negotiations.
In a pointed post on X, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf ridiculed Trump with a sarcastic one-liner: "Operation Trust Me Bro failed. Now back to routine with Operation Fauxios."
The jab targeted 'Project Freedom' — a US-led effort to carve safe passage through the strait for more than 1,500 commercial vessels bottled up in the Persian Gulf — which Trump shelved just 48 hours after its launch. The president framed the retreat as a sign of diplomatic momentum, citing what he described as "great progress" in negotiations and a request from Pakistan as justification for the pause.
The suspension also coincided with Tehran's claim that it struck a US warship attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz — an allegation Washington flatly denied.
Ghalibaf's 'Fauxios' barb was a thinly veiled swipe at US outlet, which had reported that both sides were converging on a 14-point memorandum of understanding to end the conflict. According to that report, the draft one-page document included an Iranian pledge to freeze nuclear enrichment, a US commitment to lift sanctions and unfreeze billions in Iranian assets, and guaranteed free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The outlet further noted that the White House was expecting a response imminently and had not ruled out resuming military action if talks stalled.
Tehran, however, signaled it was far from ready to sign anything. A senior Iranian official told media that the proposal remained formally unanswered, describing it as containing "some unacceptable clauses."
"Today's propaganda by American media is mainly aimed at justifying Trump's retreat from his recent hostile action. Trump's move was wrong from the beginning and should never have been carried out," the source said.
The fault lines between both sides remain wide. Washington has demanded the complete dismantlement of Iran's nuclear program, the surrender of its enriched uranium stockpile, and unobstructed passage through the Strait of Hormuz — a waterway that handled 20% of global seaborne oil trade before the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran in late February. Tehran, in turn, has rejected any handover of enriched uranium, denied any intent to develop a nuclear weapon, and conditioned progress on firm US non-aggression guarantees and an American military pullback from the Gulf.
In a pointed post on X, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf ridiculed Trump with a sarcastic one-liner: "Operation Trust Me Bro failed. Now back to routine with Operation Fauxios."
The jab targeted 'Project Freedom' — a US-led effort to carve safe passage through the strait for more than 1,500 commercial vessels bottled up in the Persian Gulf — which Trump shelved just 48 hours after its launch. The president framed the retreat as a sign of diplomatic momentum, citing what he described as "great progress" in negotiations and a request from Pakistan as justification for the pause.
The suspension also coincided with Tehran's claim that it struck a US warship attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz — an allegation Washington flatly denied.
Ghalibaf's 'Fauxios' barb was a thinly veiled swipe at US outlet, which had reported that both sides were converging on a 14-point memorandum of understanding to end the conflict. According to that report, the draft one-page document included an Iranian pledge to freeze nuclear enrichment, a US commitment to lift sanctions and unfreeze billions in Iranian assets, and guaranteed free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The outlet further noted that the White House was expecting a response imminently and had not ruled out resuming military action if talks stalled.
Tehran, however, signaled it was far from ready to sign anything. A senior Iranian official told media that the proposal remained formally unanswered, describing it as containing "some unacceptable clauses."
"Today's propaganda by American media is mainly aimed at justifying Trump's retreat from his recent hostile action. Trump's move was wrong from the beginning and should never have been carried out," the source said.
The fault lines between both sides remain wide. Washington has demanded the complete dismantlement of Iran's nuclear program, the surrender of its enriched uranium stockpile, and unobstructed passage through the Strait of Hormuz — a waterway that handled 20% of global seaborne oil trade before the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran in late February. Tehran, in turn, has rejected any handover of enriched uranium, denied any intent to develop a nuclear weapon, and conditioned progress on firm US non-aggression guarantees and an American military pullback from the Gulf.
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