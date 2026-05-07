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UN: 2.1M Gaza Residents Unable to Access Critical Supplies, Services
(MENAFN) All 2.1 million residents of Gaza remain confined to less than half the territory's area, UN humanitarian officials warned Wednesday, as severe restrictions continue to throttle the flow of critical supplies and essential services.
Civilians are barred from reaching portions of Gaza where key facilities and agricultural land are located, and remain unable to leave the enclave or travel to the West Bank — where vital services including specialized medical care are available — said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Only a negligible proportion of patients requiring care unavailable locally have been permitted to exit through medical evacuation channels, OCHA noted in a press release, adding that restoring services internally is stymied by limits on importing essential goods and the constrained operations of major humanitarian partners.
Notwithstanding those barriers, OCHA's partners last week distributed close to 5,000 bedding items, 600 bedding kits, more than 1,500 sealing-off kits, and roughly 550 tents to over 4,400 families. Food security partners continue to deliver approximately 1.1 million meals daily through upwards of 120 community kitchens.
More than six months after a ceasefire was declared, hunger remains endemic in Gaza, OCHA cited the World Food Programme as warning. Fresh food remains unaffordable for most families, who continue to depend on aid — with one in five households consuming just a single meal per day.
Nearly seven in ten families are now burning waste or resorting to other hazardous cooking methods due to cooking gas shortages, a 13 percent deterioration compared with the prior month, OCHA's food security partners cautioned.
In the West Bank, settler violence continues to displace Palestinian communities. OCHA recorded the forced displacement of more than 30 people over the past week following persistent settler attacks and intimidation against herding communities in Hebron and Ramallah. Since 2023, settler violence has uprooted more than 5,900 Palestinians — including approximately 2,000 this year alone.
Civilians are barred from reaching portions of Gaza where key facilities and agricultural land are located, and remain unable to leave the enclave or travel to the West Bank — where vital services including specialized medical care are available — said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Only a negligible proportion of patients requiring care unavailable locally have been permitted to exit through medical evacuation channels, OCHA noted in a press release, adding that restoring services internally is stymied by limits on importing essential goods and the constrained operations of major humanitarian partners.
Notwithstanding those barriers, OCHA's partners last week distributed close to 5,000 bedding items, 600 bedding kits, more than 1,500 sealing-off kits, and roughly 550 tents to over 4,400 families. Food security partners continue to deliver approximately 1.1 million meals daily through upwards of 120 community kitchens.
More than six months after a ceasefire was declared, hunger remains endemic in Gaza, OCHA cited the World Food Programme as warning. Fresh food remains unaffordable for most families, who continue to depend on aid — with one in five households consuming just a single meal per day.
Nearly seven in ten families are now burning waste or resorting to other hazardous cooking methods due to cooking gas shortages, a 13 percent deterioration compared with the prior month, OCHA's food security partners cautioned.
In the West Bank, settler violence continues to displace Palestinian communities. OCHA recorded the forced displacement of more than 30 people over the past week following persistent settler attacks and intimidation against herding communities in Hebron and Ramallah. Since 2023, settler violence has uprooted more than 5,900 Palestinians — including approximately 2,000 this year alone.
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