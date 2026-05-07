Samourai Wallet Co-Founder Seeks Donations For $2M Legal Fees

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a case that has sharpened the ongoing debate over privacy tools in crypto, Keonne Rodriguez, a co‐founder of the Samourai Wallet project, has urged the community to help cover mounting legal costs after a federal court delivered prison sentences to him and his partner. Rodriguez received a five‐year term, while co‐founder William Lonergan Hill was sentenced to four years for their involvement in the cryptocurrency‐mixing service.

According to a filing from the U.S. attorney's office, the pair were charged in April 2024 with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. They initially pleaded not guilty; in July 2025, they agreed to plead guilty to one count of operating an illegal money transmitter. The sentencing occurred on November 19 (the announcement did not specify a year in the filing text).

Rodriguez has since disclosed that the legal battle has financially wrecked him, estimating roughly $2 million in legal fees and a $250,000 fine levied by the sentencing judge. In a post on X, he described being“financially wiped out” and pleaded for assistance to cover debts incurred while defending himself and his project.

Supporters of Samourai Wallet and broader crypto‐privacy advocates have followed the case closely, arguing that founders of open‐source privacy tools should not shoulder liability for the actions of third‐party users. The prosecutions against Rodriguez, Hill, and Tornado Cash co‐founder Roman Storm have intensified the public debate over how to balance privacy rights with regulatory compliance.

Costs racked up over a long legal battle

The charges stemmed from allegations that the defendants conspired to launder money and to operate an unlicensed money‐transmitting business through their services. The defendants initially denied the charges, but in mid‐2025 they agreed to plead guilty to at least one count related to operating an illegal money transmitter. The unfolding timeline underscores the substantial legal exposure facing founders of tools designed to enable privacy and on‐chain analytics elsewhere in the ecosystem.

Industry observers note that criminal defense work in such high‐stakes cases can be profoundly costly, with defense expenses typically running into the millions depending on case complexity and the number of experts involved. Rodriguez's fundraising appeal highlights the real financial pressures that can accompany crypto‐privacy litigation-even for developers who see their work as a public good.

Pardon prospects and political optics

The case has drawn attention beyond the courtroom. Former U.S. President Donald Trump indicated during prior discussions that he would consider reviewing Rodriguez's case for a pardon. A petition on Change gathered signatures in support of a pardon, though observers caution that the political calculus around crypto‐privacy cases remains uncertain. As of the latest update, the petition had collected thousands of signatories, but Trump 's likelihood of granting a pardon remains a matter of speculation given the broader regulatory and political dynamics surrounding privacy tools and crypto enforcement.

Rodriguez has acknowledged the limited prospects for a presidential intervention, comparing his situation with other notable cases in the sector. He said that while there was some optimism during high‐profile crypto events, the reality now is that he will serve a full federal sentence without external influence or financial leverage.

The broader implication of the case continues to reverberate through the crypto community. Privacy‐preserving and open‐source tools occupy a nuanced space in the regulatory landscape, where advocacy efforts stress that developers should not be treated as accomplices for user behavior solely by virtue of releasing powerful software. As policymakers calibrate enforcement norms, readers should watch for updates on appeals, potential pardons, and any shifts in how courts handle open‐source privacy projects in the future.

What comes next could hinge on developments in the pardon discussion, potential appeals, and ongoing regulatory discourse surrounding privacy tools and compliant operation in the cryptocurrency space. Investors, users, and builders should remain attentive to how this high‐profile case shapes privacy‐tech risk, compliance expectations, and the viability of open‐source privacy initiatives in a tightening regulatory environment.

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