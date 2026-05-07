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Belgium FM Rebukes Israeli Minister Over Criticism of Circumcision Case
(MENAFN) Belgium’s foreign minister has pushed back against criticism from his Israeli counterpart regarding a legal case involving two local Jewish men accused of performing circumcisions without authorization, according to reports on Wednesday.
As stated by reports, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot responded on the US social media platform X after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar described the charges as a “scarlet letter on Belgian society.”
Saar argued that Belgium had joined “a short and shameful list” of countries that, in his words, “use criminal law to prosecute Jews for practicing Judaism.”
Prevot rejected the claims and defended the independence of Belgium’s judicial system, saying it operates “free from any political influence.”
"Enough with these caricatures," Maxime Prevot wrote on US social media platform X.
He also noted that the legal proceedings were initiated following complaints from members of the Jewish community themselves. “I recall that the proceedings in question were initiated by representatives of the Jewish community themselves,” he said, adding that portraying the case as an attack on religious freedom was defamatory.
According to reports, Antwerp prosecutors confirmed that two mohels—religious practitioners trained in ritual circumcision—will be brought before a court over allegations linked to unauthorized procedures.
The charges reportedly include “intentional assault or battery with premeditation against minors and the unlawful practice of medicine,” as classified by prosecutors.
As stated by reports, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot responded on the US social media platform X after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar described the charges as a “scarlet letter on Belgian society.”
Saar argued that Belgium had joined “a short and shameful list” of countries that, in his words, “use criminal law to prosecute Jews for practicing Judaism.”
Prevot rejected the claims and defended the independence of Belgium’s judicial system, saying it operates “free from any political influence.”
"Enough with these caricatures," Maxime Prevot wrote on US social media platform X.
He also noted that the legal proceedings were initiated following complaints from members of the Jewish community themselves. “I recall that the proceedings in question were initiated by representatives of the Jewish community themselves,” he said, adding that portraying the case as an attack on religious freedom was defamatory.
According to reports, Antwerp prosecutors confirmed that two mohels—religious practitioners trained in ritual circumcision—will be brought before a court over allegations linked to unauthorized procedures.
The charges reportedly include “intentional assault or battery with premeditation against minors and the unlawful practice of medicine,” as classified by prosecutors.
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