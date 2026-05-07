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Switzerland Tightens Border Controls Ahead of G7 Summit in France
(MENAFN) Switzerland will temporarily reintroduce border checks along its frontier with France in advance of the upcoming G7 summit, according to a media outlet on Wednesday.
As stated by reports, the Swiss government said the measures will run from June 10 to 19 and are being implemented due to security concerns related to the high-profile international meeting.
The summit will be held in Evian, on French territory, but Swiss authorities warned that nearby cities such as Geneva and Lausanne, as well as the broader Lake Geneva region, could be indirectly affected.
Officials referenced past G7 gatherings that involved protests, disruptions, sabotage incidents, and property damage when explaining the decision.
They also pointed to wider security risks tied to the current international environment, as well as the presence of numerous global institutions concentrated in the region.
According to reports, the request to implement temporary border controls came from the Geneva canton.
The G7 summit itself is scheduled to take place from June 15 to 17.
As stated by reports, the Swiss government said the measures will run from June 10 to 19 and are being implemented due to security concerns related to the high-profile international meeting.
The summit will be held in Evian, on French territory, but Swiss authorities warned that nearby cities such as Geneva and Lausanne, as well as the broader Lake Geneva region, could be indirectly affected.
Officials referenced past G7 gatherings that involved protests, disruptions, sabotage incidents, and property damage when explaining the decision.
They also pointed to wider security risks tied to the current international environment, as well as the presence of numerous global institutions concentrated in the region.
According to reports, the request to implement temporary border controls came from the Geneva canton.
The G7 summit itself is scheduled to take place from June 15 to 17.
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